Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in N. Portland; driver flees scene, police say

Pedestrian hit, killed by car, Gresham police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon, Gresham police said. Officers and paramedics responded at about 5:49 p.m. to a report of a traffic accident in the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street, police said. They found a man dead at the scene.
1 dead after stabbing in Lents neighborhood, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a stabbing in the Lents neighborhood Friday. Police responded to 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue just after 7 p.m. on reports of a body. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside of a home with apparent stab wounds, PPB says.
Vancouver family avoids serious injuries after SUV crash into home
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver family is happy to be unhurt after a car crashed into their home earlier this week. The Goltvyanitsa family was in their home when police say a stolen car traveled off the road, through their fence, and into the side of the home. “I...
Southeast Portland stabbing ruled suicide, police say
Medical examiners ruled the stabbing death in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Friday night a suicide, police said in a statement Sunday. Officers responded to a call at the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They found the man dead outside a home with stab wounds, police said.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Gresham along Stark Street
Victim hit outside of marked crosswalk
Clark County deputies investigating deadly crash in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near the 8400 block of Northeast Padden Parkway. A witness reported a vehicle was eastbound when it went off the road and crashed in a wooded area to the south of the roadway.
Residents suffer burns in SE Portland apartment fire caused by ‘smoking materials’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several people suffered minor burns in an apartment fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a second-story apartment on fire. They found heavy smoke at the back of the apartment and flames on the porch. Firefighters limited spread to the neighboring apartments and put the fire out.
20-year-old man who lost mother in Portland shooting two decades ago fatally shot outside SE Portland bar
Tyz’Juan James was an infant two decades ago when someone sprayed his North Portland house with at least 17 bullets, killing his mother and blinding his father who were on the front porch, smoking cigarettes. At 9 months old, he was inside the house and escaped injury.
1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
Clackamas County man in custody after robbing coffee stand, deputies say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Clackamas County man is in jail after robbing a coffee stand in late January, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 23 an unknown masked man walked up to a coffee stand on SE 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County. The man, later identified by detectives as 25-year-old Tanner Sutton Taylor, of Clackamas, held a worker at gunpoint before fleeing on foot with cash.
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
‘Heard a pop’: 1 killed in NE Portland daytime shooting
A shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon left one person dead and the shooter or shooters at large.
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
Salem police ask for help identifying suspect from deadly 2019 shooting
Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.
Police: Man admits to breaking into multiple cars, garages in Lake Oswego
Following an unsuccessful attempt to flee from Lake Oswego police Tuesday, a Portland man admitted to breaking into more than a dozen vehicles and multiple garages, authorities said Thursday.
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland also connected to shooting, police say
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday after witnessing him selling drugs near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, but then police quickly linked him to a shooting in the area the day before, the Portland Police Bureau said. The juvenile, who won’t be publicly named, is accused of firing a...
Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge
A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
West Linn Police Log: “unruly dressed” young man compliments woman’s home and more recent calls to police
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department
Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
Woman threatens man with knife in McMinnville hotel, police say
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after police said she threatened a man with a knife and then barricaded herself overnight in a McMinnville hotel room, according to the McMinnville Police Department. At about 10 p.m. Thursday, all on-duty McMinnville police responded to a local...
