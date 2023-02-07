Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Big losses in November fuel a Kansas Republican Party changeover in February
TOPEKA, Kansas — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle. Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He...
Kansas Public Radio
Don't bet on Kansas making much money from all that Super Bowl gambling
Kansas Lottery officials expect to see a large spike in bets placed for the Super Bowl. But the state will only get a small amount of the revenue generated from the big game — if the state-owned casinos make any money at all. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s gambling choices...
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
Kansas Public Radio
After Keystone oil spill, Kansas Democrats want to cancel tax exemptions when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
I-70 Isn’t The Most Dangerous Road In Missouri This One Is
Sometimes driving in Missouri isn't for the faint of heart. I'll submit the section of I-435 near our border with Kansas. Lots of traffic, multiple lanes, lots of exits, and everyone seemingly going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I-435 isn't an easy drive at all. Yet, while it does make some lists as one of Missouri's most dangerous roads. It's not the most dangerous in Missouri.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
ACLU takes Kansas Highway Patrol to court on a constitutional challenge of traffic stops leading to illegal detention and vehicle searches by drug dogs. The post ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
Kansas Public Radio
Keystone pipeline operator says faulty welding and other problems led to the Kansas oil spill
This story has been updated. Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the...
McConnell Air Force Base neighbors could hear sirens and ‘giant voice’
McConnell Air Force Base is warning that people may see and hear a lot of activity coming from the base next week.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas
KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
