Kansas State

Kansas Public Radio

Big losses in November fuel a Kansas Republican Party changeover in February

TOPEKA, Kansas — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle. Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He...
KANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

I-70 Isn’t The Most Dangerous Road In Missouri This One Is

Sometimes driving in Missouri isn't for the faint of heart. I'll submit the section of I-435 near our border with Kansas. Lots of traffic, multiple lanes, lots of exits, and everyone seemingly going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I-435 isn't an easy drive at all. Yet, while it does make some lists as one of Missouri's most dangerous roads. It's not the most dangerous in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
TOPEKA, KS
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
BALDWIN CITY, KS
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
KANSAS STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
JC Post

USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas

KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
KANSAS STATE

