What TV channel is Oklahoma vs Baylor women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/7/2023)

A lightweight title fight featuring two champions headlines the main event at UFC 284 where Alexander Volkanovski (25-1-0) will collide with Islam Makhachev (23-1-0) in the final fight of the night. The main card fights get underway on Saturday, February 11 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET, but the title fight will take place later in the evening and will be streaming live on ESPN Plus PPV.

16 HOURS AGO