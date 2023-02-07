Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
clayconews.com
A Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Finds an Attorney from Richmond Guilty of Charges Related to Investment Fraud
LEXINGTON, KY - The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Ky., was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According...
wmky.org
Kissick Facing New Indictment
A former Rowan County payroll officer is facing an additional indictment, 11 months after she was terminated. A grand jury handed down a superseding 4-count indictment against 54-year-old Rebecca Kissick Last week. Kissick is accused of writing checks to herself from the Rowan County Fiscal Court’s checking account for $168,227.02...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wkyufm.org
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
wbontv.com
Wet vote petition validated today by Madison County Clerk Barger
Madison County voters will now have an additional decision to make on their May ballots. That is to vote the entirety of Madison County wet. Today, February 10, 2023 Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger certified enough valid signatures on a recently submitted petition to get the matter before the voters.
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
fox56news.com
Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a Walgreens store on Richmond Road, showed a gun, and demanded narcotics. The crime happened just before 5 p.m., Jan. 29 at the store near St. Ann Drive. Detectives...
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kcountry1057.com
Cameron, AGs protest Yelp discriminating against pregnancy centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday he is leading a 24-state coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to Yelp, opposing the company’s practice of discriminating against crisis pregnancy centers in online consumer notices. “Discriminating against the services of crisis pregnancy centers hinders...
wdrb.com
Cash-strapped AppHarvest to sell more shares
Morehead, Ky.-based AppHarvest drew praise for its vision of sustainable farming and good jobs in Appalachia. Now it is trying not to run out of money.
wbontv.com
Madison and Montgomery schools experience brief Friday lockdowns
Madison County School officials locked down the Farristown Middle School briefly around lunchtime today Friday Feb 10. Officials state the lockdown was a ‘medical’ lockdown to deal with an issue with one student and was mainly done to secure the campus briefly while EMS rendered aid to the student, who is expected to be fine. School officials in Montgomery County also locked down briefly today after they say a student made a threatening comment.
fox56news.com
Richmond police respond to suspected overdose, charge neighbor with manslaughter
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A suspected overdose death in Richmond led authorities to charge the victim’s neighbor with manslaughter. The Richmond Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 Block of Richmond Green Drive in reference to a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old male deceased.
WKYT 27
County by County, Pt. 1 (2/7/2023)
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
clayconews.com
Jordan native, Dr. Hussam Hamdalla Joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiovascular
LEXINGTON, KY (February 9, 2023) – Hussam Hamdalla, MD, has joined the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiovascular team in Lexington, Nicholasville, Mount Sterling and Lebanon. Originally from Jordan, Dr. Hamdalla said he has his father to thank for leading him down the path of saving lives.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. 127 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HUSTONVILLE, KY (February 7, 2023) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 8:00 P.M., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on U.S. 127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013...
Kentucky Senate leaders comment on "gray gambling" and Lexington parking rates
Legislation related to gambling in more than one form is likely to be discussed during the next month or so in Frankfort. Talk about a bill to legalize sports betting is just about a sure bet. There is also attention being given to so-called gray gambling machines
wnky.com
Police chase in Lexington results in arrest after car allegedly driven into house
LEXINGTON, Ky. – One woman is in custody after police say she allegedly drove a car into a home and then led police on a chase. The Lexington Police Department says it responded to a home for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon Tuesday. Upon arrival, police say...
fox56news.com
Lambert: 'No journalist expects to be arrested when you're doing your job' | Banfield
NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert speaks about his arrest upon being released late Wednesday night. #Banfield. Lambert: ‘No journalist expects to be arrested when …. NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert speaks about his arrest upon being released late Wednesday night. #Banfield. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb....
