Read full article on original website
rightnotleft
5d ago
Terrific they are letting younger people that they have taught their lies to run committees. The younger generation is only going to know and see hate. And these liberals and socialists will encourage them to be dishonest.
Reply(2)
24
Pixiedust
5d ago
Oh, so she won't listen to the adults about crime, mental health, or homelessness. But she will listen to a child who speaks her bs progressive agenda. Got it.
Reply(2)
16
Justice911
5d ago
How Dare You. Oh please. Can we please have adults lead. Not emotionally immature children, zero life experience, zero having to pay bills, zero paying taxes.
Reply
11
Related
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider
Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
KDRV
Medford non-profit part of State's review of healthcare service agencies' proposed merger
PORTLAND & MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford-based healthcare program is part of an Oregon Health Authority review of a proposed merger of Oregon and California health services agencies. Jackson Care Connect describes itself as, "a nonprofit, locally governed coordinated care organization (CCO). We're dedicated to caring for the whole person..."...
ijpr.org
Oregon attorney general launches criminal investigation into bourbon diversion scandal
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on Friday she will investigate whether there was any criminal wrongdoing by top managers at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission who diverted specialty bourbons away from public consumption for their own personal use. An internal OLCC investigation revealed a long-standing practice in which...
Opinion: Oregon must confront addictions as integral part of its homelessness strategy
Blackburn is former chief executive officer for Central City Concern. Goldberg, M.D., is former director of the Oregon Health Authority. They are also members of Homeless Strategic Initiatives. You don’t have to be a trained health professional to recognize the link between homelessness and addiction. Every day on our streets,...
ijpr.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
opb.org
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized
Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
From living in his car, hiding his secret inability to read, to Oregon judge: a life of resilience
Growing up, Robert Johnson didn’t have a lot. The son of heroin addicts, he and his younger brother, Daniel, were frequently homeless. They often ate out of trash cans and slept under the stars. While they spent the majority of their time in North Portland, they also lived in...
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state's alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday.The officials said they were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they allegedly used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain the products, according to an internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.The practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved not only state employees but also members of...
KTVZ
Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
orangeandbluepress.com
Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants
A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Valentines for Oregon’s birthday: 12 places we love to love
Oregon is a special place. From the Pacific coastline to the Cascade Mountains and the high desert beyond, there is a wealth of natural beauty and vibrant communities contributing to the wellbeing of this state we call home. So many of us carry a deep, abiding love for Oregon, and...
opb.org
Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining
More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
KDRV
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
KDRV
Oregon among states supporting RU-486, challenging a federal lawsuit against mifepristone
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's attorney general is part of a multistate coalition challenging a lawsuit that itself is challenging federal approval of an abortion drug treatment. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (AG) has joined 21 other states' attorneys general to reject a challenge brought by anti-abortion groups seeking to revoke the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the medication abortion drug, mifepristone, perhaps more commonly known at RU-486 or "the morning after pill." Their case is in litigation in Texas.
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties
Nathan Gullickson was treated for his opioid addiction in December within 24 hours of seeking aid from a Portland clinic. He received the quick help through a program funded by Measure 110, Oregon’s first-in-the-nation approach to addiction, which voters approved in 2020. The measure directs marijuana tax revenues toward addiction support programs and services, while […] The post Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Mira Hayward, daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, wins on "Jeopardy!"
The daughter of an Oregon politician and a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard grad, Mira Hayward has always been surrounded by intelligent people. Well, as she showed on national television, she has a few smarts as well, thanks to a lot of reading and curiosity and time that she calls “going down the Wikipedia rabbit” hole and into “a research spiral.” Hayward, 27, won a game on “Jeopardy!,” pocketing $14,600....
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
What should I plant after removing invasive English ivy? Ask Extension
Gardening season slows during the winter, but you still may have questions as you prepare for spring. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: I’m planning on gradually removing a large...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 30