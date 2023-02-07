ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

rightnotleft
5d ago

Terrific they are letting younger people that they have taught their lies to run committees. The younger generation is only going to know and see hate. And these liberals and socialists will encourage them to be dishonest.

Reply(2)
24
Pixiedust
5d ago

Oh, so she won't listen to the adults about crime, mental health, or homelessness. But she will listen to a child who speaks her bs progressive agenda. Got it.

Reply(2)
16
Justice911
5d ago

How Dare You. Oh please. Can we please have adults lead. Not emotionally immature children, zero life experience, zero having to pay bills, zero paying taxes.

Reply
11
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider

Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets

Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized

Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe

The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state's alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday.The officials said they were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they allegedly used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain the products, according to an internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.The practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved not only state employees but also members of...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
OREGON STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants

A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Why officials in the Pacific Northwest are only now deciding how to regulate crypto mining

More than a dozen cryptocurrency mining operations call Grant County, Washington, home. In a county of just over 100,000 residents, sitting directly below the Grand Coulee Dam, 13 crypto mining operations — think warehouses stacked with networked computers continuously working on complex math equations to earn bitcoin — might seem like a lot. But the combined 27 megawatts of electricity those miners use today comprise only a fraction of the requests the Grant County Public Utility District had fielded since 2017 when bitcoin surged in value to nearly $20,000.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KDRV

The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon among states supporting RU-486, challenging a federal lawsuit against mifepristone

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's attorney general is part of a multistate coalition challenging a lawsuit that itself is challenging federal approval of an abortion drug treatment. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (AG) has joined 21 other states' attorneys general to reject a challenge brought by anti-abortion groups seeking to revoke the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the medication abortion drug, mifepristone, perhaps more commonly known at RU-486 or "the morning after pill." Their case is in litigation in Texas.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties

Nathan Gullickson was treated for his opioid addiction in December within 24 hours of seeking aid from a Portland clinic.  He received the quick help through a program funded by Measure 110, Oregon’s first-in-the-nation approach to addiction, which voters approved in 2020. The measure directs marijuana tax revenues toward addiction support programs and services, while […] The post Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Mira Hayward, daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, wins on "Jeopardy!"

The daughter of an Oregon politician and a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard grad, Mira Hayward has always been surrounded by intelligent people. Well, as she showed on national television, she has a few smarts as well, thanks to a lot of reading and curiosity and time that she calls “going down the Wikipedia rabbit” hole and into “a research spiral.” Hayward, 27, won a game on “Jeopardy!,” pocketing $14,600....
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
