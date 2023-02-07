ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cost and future of coal-fired power in Kentucky

A new study finds the majority of coal-fired power plants in the U.S. are more expensive to operate than swapping out for solar. That’s according to the nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation Policy and Technology. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at what the findings could mean for the...
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
High winds take down trees in Local 6 region, KYTC reports

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says high winds have taken down trees in several locations across western Kentucky, some of which are along roadways. According to an early morning release, high winds and rainfall-softened ground have combined to increase the chance that more trees could come down. The...
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
Semi crashes in western Kentucky block highway, interstate

Strong winds and soft ground from rainfall are causing trees to topple. Major roadways appear to be clear Thursday morning, but some secondary roads remain icy. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Highway 60 from the Poplar...
Howling wind gusts knock out power for thousands in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Howling winds gusting over 60 mph knocked out power for tens of thousands of Kentuckians Thursday as the entire state remained under a wind advisory. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, over 28,000 outages had been reported by various energy providers, according to poweroutage.us. Gusts rolled in...
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
Beshear updates on tornado, flooding aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The flow of federal aid from FEMA, following the December 2021 western Kentucky tornado outbreak and last summer’s historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, continues to pour in, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly Capitol press conference on Thursday. In the way of flood...
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Ky Attorney General Cameron Urges Biden Administration to Designate Mexican Drug Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 9, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in sending a letter urging President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken to designate certain Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO). This action will better equip state and federal law enforcement agencies to combat the cartels responsible for bringing deadly synthetic opioids into the United States.
