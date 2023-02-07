ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

sherry Hutchins
3d ago

what can I say, so common these days, cruelty to children and thank God this devil was caught, wish she'd be sterilized as common sense dictates

wdrb.com

Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating possible shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a possible shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Friday evening. Two WDRB employees who were in the area at the time said they heard gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Clay Street. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say missing 96-year-old man found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding a missing 96-year-old-man. According to authorities, Delmon King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive "in the afternoon hours" on Thursday. That's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. Police say he suffers from multiple medical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman injured after being shot in California neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday at about 6:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of Howard Street for a shooting report. The officers found a man shot when they got there and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting officer with reported stolen vehicle, leading police on pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

