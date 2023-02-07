Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
wdrb.com
Police say suspect of murder in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the suspect charged in the murder of a 58-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone. David Smith, 62, is charged with the murder of Christopher Adams, who was found dead at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at a boarding house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
wdrb.com
Judge raises bond for teen accused of killing 24-year-old in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager accused of killing a 24-year-old man in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Lloyd Mason, 19, is charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Dorion Tisby....
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating possible shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a possible shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Friday evening. Two WDRB employees who were in the area at the time said they heard gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Clay Street. They...
wdrb.com
Oldham County man arrested after allegedly running over kid on a bike last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County police have arrested a man they say ran over a kid on a bike. Thomas Phillips, 29, had been wanted by police since last January. Police said witnesses told them that Phillips hit a kid on a bike on Highway 146 in Crestwood. He then took off, leaving the child hurt.
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
wdrb.com
UofL Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of on-campus robberies, some armed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies. Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested. Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added...
wdrb.com
Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say missing 96-year-old man found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding a missing 96-year-old-man. According to authorities, Delmon King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive "in the afternoon hours" on Thursday. That's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. Police say he suffers from multiple medical...
wdrb.com
Woman injured after being shot in California neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for the murder of 24-year-old man shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to court documents, Lloyd Mason is charged in connection with the killing...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 16-year-old charged with murder after Fairdale shooting last November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last November, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Nov. 19, Jackson Mingus, 19, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Fairdale. He died at the scene. LMPD made an arrest on Wednesday related...
wdrb.com
Police say image taken by victim of Shively hit-and-run crash led to arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a picture taken by one of the victims of a hit-and-run crash in Shively led to the arrest of the driver who fled the scene. According to court documents, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins was arrested by officers with the Shively Police Department. Police said the...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday at about 6:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of Howard Street for a shooting report. The officers found a man shot when they got there and...
LMPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting officer with reported stolen vehicle, leading police on pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Police say Elizabethtown woman repeatedly hit 2-year-old in the face at Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was seen repeatedly hitting a 2-year-old in the face at an Elizabethtown Kroger store claimed she did it because the child's crying "overstimulated" her. According to court documents, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department arrested 22-year-old Danielle Bryant just before 1...
wdrb.com
Shively police looking for Ford Escape involved in hit-and-run crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a Ford Escape involved in a hit-and-run that damaged two vehicles and sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Highway. A red Ford Escape hit two other cars before hitting a person sitting at...
