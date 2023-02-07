Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
Agency Takes Lead in Emerging Business District
(Photo and Rendering courtesy of City of Bend) DVA Leaves Long-Time Bend Downtown Location for Emerging Euro-Style Hub. A long-time downtown Bend ad agency has set up shop in the heart of the emerging Bend Central District, taking a lead in fulfilling a potential future vision of a vibrant urban hub for the area.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood
Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city.
Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend
New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well.
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
Redmond is set to host another comedy festival
The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon.
The median sales price for homes in Bend, OR has nearly tripled in 9 years
The last couple of years has seen a sharp increase in home prices across the U.S., which has made owning a home even harder for most average Americans. This is especially true in Bend, OR, where the median single-family home sales price has nearly tripled since 2014, according to a Bend Bulletin article written by Suzanne Roig on Feb. 6.
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
Redmond bootmaker passes
DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots.
▶️ Bend’s Centennial Logger holding white ‘Surveylance’ balloon
Current events have come to Bend’s Centennial Logger roundabout statue. The artwork has become famous for the costumes that anonymous people dress him up in, including a woman we profiled late last year. On Friday morning, the logger was holding a white balloon. Beneath him was a sign that...
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 12-18
Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of concrete headwall structures and irrigation service connections. Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road will be...
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
1988 Entertainment Buys Volcanic Theatre Pub
First off, I hope everyone reading this had a chance to go to the Volcanic Theatre Pub pre-this date in history. And by that, I mean under Derek Sitter's ownership. Founded by actors after connecting in the theatre department at Central Oregon Community College, Sitter and his student Don Tompos transformed a vacant garage next to Goodlife Brewing into a Bend entertainment hotspot. The Century Center's little hole-in-a-garage wall became my secret door to an industrial oasis that quite honestly, didn't make me feel like I was in Bend. My short and sweet time there included a drag Halloween Cult of Tuck show hosted by the severely missed and legendary Deb Auchery, the GOAT So-Cal surf punk band, Agent Orange (which Derek let me bring my hi8 camcorder into to shoot video), plus, a '70s themed game show/fundraiser for BendFilm, which had all of the organization's closest friends and family — including my own. The cast of colorful characters, talent and creative collaboration I saw in that space gave me a lot of hope for Bend's art and music scene.
Alleged manager of raided big Alfalfa marijuana grow arrested in Texas — on the job, scooping ice cream
Nearly 18 months after a major raid on a large illegal marijuana grow in Alfalfa run by a Mexican drug cartel, one of the alleged managers of the operation has been arrested by authorities in Houston, Texas -- while on the job scoping ice cream, a Central Oregon drug agent said Monday. The post Alleged manager of raided big Alfalfa marijuana grow arrested in Texas — on the job, scooping ice cream appeared first on KTVZ.
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 4 arrested in hallucinogen extraction lab bust in NE Bend
Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team busted a secret lab used for hallucinogen extraction Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. Four people were arrested and are facing multiple charges. A search warrant was issued at 8:00 a.m. at a property on the...
New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch
Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking.
Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller
Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school. Police later said the call came from out of the country. The post Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
