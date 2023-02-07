First off, I hope everyone reading this had a chance to go to the Volcanic Theatre Pub pre-this date in history. And by that, I mean under Derek Sitter's ownership. Founded by actors after connecting in the theatre department at Central Oregon Community College, Sitter and his student Don Tompos transformed a vacant garage next to Goodlife Brewing into a Bend entertainment hotspot. The Century Center's little hole-in-a-garage wall became my secret door to an industrial oasis that quite honestly, didn't make me feel like I was in Bend. My short and sweet time there included a drag Halloween Cult of Tuck show hosted by the severely missed and legendary Deb Auchery, the GOAT So-Cal surf punk band, Agent Orange (which Derek let me bring my hi8 camcorder into to shoot video), plus, a '70s themed game show/fundraiser for BendFilm, which had all of the organization's closest friends and family — including my own. The cast of colorful characters, talent and creative collaboration I saw in that space gave me a lot of hope for Bend's art and music scene.

