Scott Perry acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone.

Thinking It Through ?
3d ago
There is no doubt that republicans are willing to destroy America to gain absolute power and should be stopped at all costs.
Rusty Monkey
3d ago
What is he hiding? If he doesn't have or wasn't involved in the insurrection he should leave the DOJ to do their job, but when you are trying so hard to stop the FBI/DOJ from doing what is right? Then this Russian puppy is got something to hide.
Big Boy
3d ago
pa. Republicans are the most corrupt in the nation vote all these Republicans out of office if we ever want to get this country normal again
Related
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
MSNBC
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear
As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Pompeo calls out 'deeply dangerous' accusation Trump Pentagon didn't notify WH of Chinese balloons
Former Secretary of State and ex-Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo sounded off Monday regarding the potential there have been three prior Chinese spycraft flyovers.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Hakeem Jeffries Names Wasserman Schultz to Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee
This week, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., announced she will serve on the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and will stay on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. Wasserman Schultz was named to the subcommittee by U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY. “Republicans...
‘The View’ Demands Biden “Come Out” and Admit He Was “Careless” About Classified Docs in His Home
As more documents continue to pop up at President Joe Biden‘s home, The View is raising concerns about what the heck is even going on at the White House. On today’s episode of the talk show, the staunchly pro-Biden Hot Topics panel issued a rare call out to the President, demanding he speak up as he faces an investigation by the Department of Justice.
Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that a Trump-connected lawyer encouraged her to remember as little as possible.
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert's Clueless State Of The Union Tweet
The Colorado Republican appeared to forget who was president in 2020.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’
Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden. Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
GOP Begins Formal Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Claims He Had Proof of Trump/Russia Collusion
Republican leadership has confirmed that they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia in 2016.
Donald Trump And His Children Face More Legal Troubles After ‘Lying’ To The Judge In His Massive Fraud Case
Former President Donald Trump, 76, has apparently lied in sworn court records for his New York fraud case. This will open him up to severe sanctions by a judge who has already lost his patience with the businessman’s lies and threatened to puni...
Washington Examiner
Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report
Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
