ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Scott Perry acknowledged a long-secret effort to prevent Justice Department investigators from accessing materials on his phone.

POLITICO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 343

Thinking It Through ?
3d ago

There is no doubt that republicans are willing to destroy America to gain absolute power and should be stopped at all costs.

Reply(119)
285
Rusty Monkey
3d ago

What is he hiding? If he doesn't have or wasn't involved in the insurrection he should leave the DOJ to do their job, but when you are trying so hard to stop the FBI/DOJ from doing what is right? Then this Russian puppy is got something to hide.

Reply(1)
108
Big Boy
3d ago

pa. Republicans are the most corrupt in the nation vote all these Republicans out of office if we ever want to get this country normal again

Reply(11)
126
Related
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden.  Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
Mediaite

‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy