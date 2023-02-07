ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy