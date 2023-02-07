Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formationRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening in TucsonMadocTucson, AZ
Popular Mexican Food Cart Opens Physical RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming StarDaily News NowTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
Tucson police officer loses part of his leg after being struck by a car
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson police officer that was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning has lost part of his leg, says TPD. The officer underwent emergency surgery where doctors had to amputate his lower leg. He is also expected to undergo additional surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery.
Big economic impact expected for Gem Show's big weekend
The most recent study in 2019 by FMR Associates estimates the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase brings in $131 million in direct economic impact to the Tucson region.
azbilingual.news
What is Pima County?
The City of Tucson, Sahuarita, Oro Valley, Marana, among others, have something in common, they are all part of Pima County. For example, the concept of a county government is something new for those who come from Mexico. In Mexico, there is a municipal government, a municipality made up of several cities, towns, or ejidos that are governed by the municipal presidency.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation
Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
gilavalleycentral.net
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
azbigmedia.com
Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season
I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
Theft at public gem show brings security concerns for vendors
One booth experienced a theft earlier this week of a high-priced knife. Here's how other vendors are feeling about security.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
lovinlife.com
Now Boarding: Flair Airlines lands at Tucson International Airport
The Canadian low-fare carrier Flair Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights from Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, at the end of November, with the start of service to Tucson. Flair launched five inaugural routes across Canada, departing from Edmonton (YEG); Fort McMurray (YMM); Prince George (YXS); London, Ontario (YXU);...
Tucson homeless encampments dispute
Three organizations in Tucson have sued the city alleging, they planned a homeless encampment sweep ahead of the gem show.
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters extinguish 3-alarm fire in unoccupied building
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire damaged a building in the 3500 block of East Ellington Place Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the three-alarm fire spread quickly and caused significant damage inside the building, which is near South Palo Verde Avenue and East Silverlake Road.
TPD investigating hit-and-run near 22nd and Kolb
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in the hospital. Officers say on February 11, 2023, around 9 p.m. they responded to reports of a hit-and-run.
Possible human remains found near Renaissance Drive
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of possible human remains. TPD received a call right after 5 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Man sentenced in shooting that left 4 dead in Pima County, including constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for lying to federal authorities about his role in a shooting that left four people dead including a Pima County constable. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana received a time-served sentence Wednesday. He also...
New rules for short term rental owners in Oro Valley
For those who rent out property in Oro Valley, the town has new regulations that will be enforced in May.
Comments / 0