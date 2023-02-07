ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

What is Pima County?

The City of Tucson, Sahuarita, Oro Valley, Marana, among others, have something in common, they are all part of Pima County. For example, the concept of a county government is something new for those who come from Mexico. In Mexico, there is a municipal government, a municipality made up of several cities, towns, or ejidos that are governed by the municipal presidency.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation

Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”

Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season

I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be

A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
TUCSON, AZ
lovinlife.com

Now Boarding: Flair Airlines lands at Tucson International Airport

The Canadian low-fare carrier Flair Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights from Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, at the end of November, with the start of service to Tucson. Flair launched five inaugural routes across Canada, departing from Edmonton (YEG); Fort McMurray (YMM); Prince George (YXS); London, Ontario (YXU);...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson firefighters extinguish 3-alarm fire in unoccupied building

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A fire damaged a building in the 3500 block of East Ellington Place Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the three-alarm fire spread quickly and caused significant damage inside the building, which is near South Palo Verde Avenue and East Silverlake Road.
TUCSON, AZ

