Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three area teams ranked in top 20
The Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) girls basketball team is on a mission. After four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, they are looking to finish the task this year. Last week, the Crusaders (26-1) ran their win streak to 23 game by defeating No. 10 Bolles (Jacksonville), 45-31, to win the Class 4A-District 4 title. That kept them on top of the all-classification regional rankings.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville rallies, advances to semifinals
Nearly 29 minutes into Gainesville’s Region 1-6A girls basketball quarterfinal against Niceville on Thursday night, the Hurricanes trailed by four points and had not made a shot behind the 3-point arc. Senior Breanna Evans banked in a 3-pointer and junior Jocelyn Wallace hit two shots in a row from...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Oak Hall’s season ends in 2A state playoffs
The ending of Thursday night’s girls basketball Class 2A-Region 1 Quarterfinal at Oak Hall School was difficult for many reasons. The Eagles’ 55-37 loss to visiting North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville) signaled the end of the 2022-23 season. It was the last game for seniors Kate Pickens, Sydney...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS, Buchholz to meet on Friday
City rivalries are special. When there is a district championship on the line, they are extraordinary. That’s what the city of Gainesville will get on Friday night after the Gainesville and Buchholz boys basketball teams each won their district semifinal game on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Theo Stephens was...
Envisioning Roles for Florida's Transfers: DL Caleb Banks
All Gators is projecting roles and fits for each of Florida's 2023 offseason transfers. Moving onto defensive additions, up next is lineman Caleb Banks.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Blue-Chip TE Recruit Fox Building Rapport With Future Gators QB Lagway
Peach State star, who was recently in Gainesville, to soon trim list.
mycbs4.com
Boys high school basketball: GHS and Newberry advance to district championship
It's high school boys basketball district tournament time for teams around North Central Florida. The Newberry Panthers took on the Union County Fightin' Tigers in the Class 1A District 6 game. The Panthers were able to secure a win over the Fightin' Tigers 65-51. The Panthers defense stood out early...
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Florida football: DJ Lagway is a great player, and may be a better recruiter
Florida football is already putting together an elite 2024 recruiting class. 247 Sports has the class currently ranked 10th in the country, and it features two top-30 players in Myles Graham (LB) and the headliner DJ Lagway, a five-star quarterback out of Texas. For as good as a player that...
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans
Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
WCJB
Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
