ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three area teams ranked in top 20

The Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville) girls basketball team is on a mission. After four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, they are looking to finish the task this year. Last week, the Crusaders (26-1) ran their win streak to 23 game by defeating No. 10 Bolles (Jacksonville), 45-31, to win the Class 4A-District 4 title. That kept them on top of the all-classification regional rankings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville rallies, advances to semifinals

Nearly 29 minutes into Gainesville’s Region 1-6A girls basketball quarterfinal against Niceville on Thursday night, the Hurricanes trailed by four points and had not made a shot behind the 3-point arc. Senior Breanna Evans banked in a 3-pointer and junior Jocelyn Wallace hit two shots in a row from...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Oak Hall’s season ends in 2A state playoffs

The ending of Thursday night’s girls basketball Class 2A-Region 1 Quarterfinal at Oak Hall School was difficult for many reasons. The Eagles’ 55-37 loss to visiting North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville) signaled the end of the 2022-23 season. It was the last game for seniors Kate Pickens, Sydney...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS, Buchholz to meet on Friday

City rivalries are special. When there is a district championship on the line, they are extraordinary. That’s what the city of Gainesville will get on Friday night after the Gainesville and Buchholz boys basketball teams each won their district semifinal game on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Theo Stephens was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans

Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
LAKE CITY, FL
Kristen Walters

Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations

A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy