New Pokémon Anime Announces Start Date and More
Back in December it was revealed that Ash and Pikachu would finally be saying goodbye, ultimately making way for a brand new Pokémon anime with new protagonists. Now we know more about one of them, a young lady named Liko, who will star alongside fellow lead Roy in what is now being appropriately called New Series Pocket Monsters in Japan.
Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 Plans Revealed
A little over a year ago we got word that more anime was in the works for Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki, though few details were announced. Now we know the new anime is specifically a 13-episode second season subtitled 2nd STAGE, and a special trailer arrived to tease the continuation. There’s...
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Premiere to Be Hour-Long Special
The Attack on Titan anime recently revealed plans to return with Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 on March 3 (technically 12:25am on March 4 in Japan), and now we know it’s going to start with a special episode. The premiere of the new season’s first half will be an hour-long special when it airs on the NHK-G channel.
