Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Falls At Home, Nevada Sweeps Lobos 77-76

Wolf Pack secure hard fought win inside a packed Pit. Nevada secures road W, thanks to Keenan Blackshear’s last second game winner. ALBUQUERQUE, NM–The stage was set, a rematch a little over two weeks in the making. A Lobo squad looking for some retribution on their home court and a Nevada squad looking for the sweep of the series.
