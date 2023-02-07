Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: Search for softball coaches
Spring sports are approaching and West Seattle High School is looking for softball coaches. Athletic Director Corey Sorenson asked us to publish the announcement:. West Seattle High School is looking for qualified applicants interested in being a Head Coach or Assistant Coach for Girls Fastpitch Softball this year. Applicants are encouraged to apply in the link provided and contact Mr. Sorenson at cjsorenson@seattleschools.org. (Application Link – Head Coach or Assistant Coach)
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Another submarine sighting
That distant texted pic is the only photo we have, but multiple readers report another submarine sighting off West Seattle earlier this afternoon. This time, the submarine was inbound, headed for Bremerton. One reader said, “Looks like a Los Angeles class, not the Ohio class that departed yesterday.”. drM...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 options!
(Driftwood logs at Lincoln Park) February’s second weekend has begun, and we have some options for you today/tonight:. SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. SOFTBALL PITCHING CLINIC: Softball players registered with...
westseattleblog.com
Spaghetti, diamonds, cabaret, comedy, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday!. SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). BOOK CLUB FOR ADVENTUROUS READERS: 1:30-2:30 pm at the Senior Center...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Two events ahead at local parks
If you’re one of the many bird fans out in WSB-land, Seattle Parks environmental educator Nicole Parish-Andrews has an invitation for you:. Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Environmental Education Unit will be hosting 2 bird-watching events for the Great Backyard Bird Count on February 17th and 18th in West Seattle. One at Westcrest Park on the 17th from 3-4:30 pm (meet at the picnic tables near the P-patch), and one at Camp Long on Saturday the 18th from 10-11:30 am. You can attend just one or both. No previous birding experience? No problem! We will have naturalists there to help guide you and your family and also provide binoculars to borrow. Join us as we explore the wonderful world of birds in our beautiful local parks!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Latest on this week’s snow possibilities
Thanks to Lynn Hall for tonight’s sunset photo! We’re continuing to watch the forecast for the week ahead – and a bit of snow is still mentioned as a possibility tomorrow night and overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Nothing major, but worth keeping on your radar. (Last year, we saw a little snow well into spring, in April!) Also noted in the current forecast – possible thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening.
westseattleblog.com
FYI: It’s 211 Day
Everyone knows about 911. What about 211? People in West Seattle’s five zip codes made 2,200 calls to the help hotline in the past year, according to stats you can check here. Today’s an awareness-raising day for the service, according to this news release we received:. Saturday, February...
westseattleblog.com
Love, sweet love: Donuts for your Valentine!
If somebody you love is a Krispy Kreme fan – or maybe you yourself can’t resist the glazed treats – here’s a Valentine’s Day deal. The Madison Middle School PTSA is selling Krispy Kreme donuts again, for pickup outside the school on Valentine’s Day afternoon. You need to get your order in by 8 pm Saturday night (February 11th). Here’s the link for ordering – $15/dozen. If you just can’t commit in advance, they do expect to have some donuts available for walk-ups (cash or PayPal). Donut pickup will be 3:30-4:30 pm Tuesday (February 14th) outside Madison, 3429 45th SW.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Pastel sunset tonight, bit of snow possible next week
Thanks to Troy Sterk for the photo of tonight’s pastel sunset, following a day with a generous amount of sunshine. Next week, the forecast suggests, we might see a bit of snow – the ever-popular “wintry mix” is a possibility late Monday night and early Thursday. We’re still running behind normal rainfall, by the way – the four inches we’ve seen since the first of the year is just a little more than half of what’s normal.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Fred Felleman announces Seattle Port Commission reelection campaign
This year’s primary and general elections will include two Seattle Port Commission seats. The first campaign announcement is from Fred Felleman, the longest-serving commissioner, who’s seeking a third 4-year term in Position 5. He was first elected in 2015 with 58 percent of the vote, then reelected in 2019 with 72 percent. He says he’s hoping “for the opportunity to continue advancing the Port’s triple bottom line focused on commerce, community, and climate.” His background is in marine conservation, and he notes that in the past few years, “the Port continues to make unprecedented investments in infrastructure such as Terminal 5 and the new international arrivals facility, in addition to tens of millions for community programs while advancing its climate goals 10 years early.” You can read his full announcement here. Felleman, a Ballard resident, is the first to send a campaign announcement for this seat, which is elected in a countywide vote; it’s early in the season, with the formal Filing Week not until mid-May, and the primary on August 1st.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday!
Rain at times today, afternoon thunderstorms possible, high in the 40s, then possible rain/snow mix late tonight. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, with its fleet not back to full strength yet, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. -Regular schedule for the West...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Status of three West Seattle signals, including work this weekend
Updates tonight on three traffic signals in West Seattle, after we checked in with SDOT:. 12TH/HOLDEN: The new pedestrian signal at this intersection is taking shape, and you may see crews there again this weekend. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells WSB, “We have completed three of the curb ramps and are pouring concrete for the final curb ramp today. We have also begun installing the signal poles. The remaining steps will be to finish installing the underground power conduit across the road, installing electrical equipment, and painting the crosswalk. We’ll be working at this intersection this weekend and next weekend, so anticipate some travel delays.”
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Delridge – February 10, 2023 7:15 pm
A neighbor found this small kitty in North Delridge near the P-patch. There is a colony of community cats in the area she may belong to but the others are larger adults and she saw this one for the first time yesterday. Posting around in case she belongs to someone. Young and friendly. We’re fine fostering her for now.
