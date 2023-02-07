Madonna had the honor of introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the 65th Grammy Awards before their performance and shouted out all the rebels and troublemakers in the music industry. To recap, on Sunday, February 5, the 2023 Grammys premiered. Petras, who is trans, and Smith, who came out as nonbinary in 2019, made history as they took home an award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in addition to a fiery performance of their song “Unholy.” Unfortunately, the focus of conversations on social media and elsewhere has been on her appearance. Some folks have insinuated that she has altered her face with plastic surgery or other procedures. Not all the criticism was negative, as some empathized with Madonna and pointed out the pressures of being in the limelight for as long as she has.

2 DAYS AGO