ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

STD Rates in Montana Rise a Whopping 237% Since 2000

When I read the statistics on a recent report that arrived in my inbox today, I was shocked to learn that Montana saw the 3rd highest increase in STDs in the nation (according to data collected between 2000 and 2020). Wow. I mean... we ALL know how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It's not like it's an impossible concept to understand or some kind of mysterious secret.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Yellowstone National Park Dragged Over “Black People Who Hike”

Oh brother. This seems so typical of the white liberals running our government and how they look down on the rest of us. Yellowstone National Park is getting absolutely dragged on social media after the park shared a post about "Black People Who Hike." They're literally funding a program called...
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is

If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana

With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy