Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
Wyoming Limiting Child Marriage Sparks Republican Outrage
The state GOP is urging its members to kill a bill banning anyone from marrying a child under 16, calling it an attack on liberty that could hurt teen parents.
Brutal Video Explains Why Tourists Shouldn’t Come to Montana
I've spent most of my life living in states that begin with the letter "M." I grew up in Montana, did my undergrad in Minnesota, and attended grad school in Maine. What do these states have in common besides being "M" states? Bitter cold winters. I remember getting stuck on...
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Elon Musk Has Spoken, After Montana Senator Suspended on Twitter
Elon Musk has spoken. This, after a United States Senator from Montana was suspended on Twitter after sharing a hunting photo as his profile picture on the social media platform now owned by Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk. My friend Matt Mackowiak, who used to work in Montana politics several...
STD Rates in Montana Rise a Whopping 237% Since 2000
When I read the statistics on a recent report that arrived in my inbox today, I was shocked to learn that Montana saw the 3rd highest increase in STDs in the nation (according to data collected between 2000 and 2020). Wow. I mean... we ALL know how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It's not like it's an impossible concept to understand or some kind of mysterious secret.
20 Young Montanans Have Gone Missing So Far In 2023. Where Are These Kids?
We're barely a month into 2023 and the Montana Missing Persons database has 20 more names in it - many of them are teenage girls. Only two of the recently reported missing are over the age of 21. Most people know about the Missing Persons Database, but how long has...
Tester: ‘I Don’t Want a Damn Balloon Going Across U.S.’
Senator Jon Tester says that the spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana last week is another example of what he calls Chinese "aggression." But he's among the lawmakers demanding more explanation from the Biden Administration on whether our country knew about the course of the balloon, and when.
Yellowstone National Park Dragged Over “Black People Who Hike”
Oh brother. This seems so typical of the white liberals running our government and how they look down on the rest of us. Yellowstone National Park is getting absolutely dragged on social media after the park shared a post about "Black People Who Hike." They're literally funding a program called...
Wrapping Up the Week that Was “China Spy Balloon Week” in Montana
Now that the China Spy Balloon travelled the entire length of the continental United States before finally being shot down, we figure it's about time we wrap up the week that was- "China Spy Balloon" week in Montana. We gotta start off by giving a shout out to Michael Foth...
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana
With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
Top 6 Drugs Of Choice For Montana. You May Be Surprised.
Drug use is on the rise throughout the United States and we see it more and more here in Montana. You would think Marijuana would be number one, but considering it is now legal, the arrests are far fewer than they have been in the past years. Top 6 Drugs...
What Elon Musk told Montana’s Steve Daines in Phone Call
Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is fresh out of Twitter jail after his account was suspended from Twitter over a hunting photo of him and his wife and the beautiful antelope she shot in Eastern Montana. Senator Daines' account was eventually reinstated by Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier this week,...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
