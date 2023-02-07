Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s Quotes About Their ‘Really Close’ Friendship

Offscreen besties! Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon formed a strong bond while filming the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine .

The duo — who play best friends of twenty years in the film — didn’t know each other before the project, so they decided to get to know each other by exchanging daily videos of typical moments in their lives.

“We would talk about everything from our favorite football teams , stupid things our dogs did, what we were making for dinner, [to] how we felt about life in general,” Witherspoon told Esquire for their January 2023 digital cover story on her costar.

Kutcher, for his part, told the outlet that he and the Legally Blonde star kept up their correspondence after wrapping their movie and had spoken only a few days prior. “Just checking in,” he explained.

Despite putting in the work to make their onscreen chemistry believable, the twosome went viral for their distant red carpet photos while promoting the movie. Even Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis , had constructive feedback after seeing the shots.

“She even emailed us last night,” the Big Little Lies alum said of Kunis during a February 2023 appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna . “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’”

Witherspoon added that it was nice getting to know the Just Married actor after admiring his wife for so long.

“It was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long,” she said.

Kutcher, meanwhile, felt that there was no winning when it came to posing with the Walk the Line star for promo shots.

“My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her, ” the Iowa native said during a February 2023 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast.

He continued: “If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other.”

Despite public perception of their dynamic, the Ranch alum insisted that he and Witherspoon are “really close.”

