KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
azbex.com
Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated
The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
East Valley Tribune
Adventure is over for go-kart park project
Randy Nelson said he was sitting outside on his patio one day just listening to the birds’ chirping. “That’s the biggest activity of the day,” he said last week, recalling that he thought, “And the time is coming soon, it’s not going to work.”. Since...
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors
A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek school
Two dads co-parenting a 10-year-old daughter say they were asked to leave Heart Cry Academy, the private Christian school she attends in Queen Creek. Don Williams and Jose Ortega say that the pastor of the school was forthright with his conviction that other parents didn’t want them near their children.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
'We have absentee property owners': East Valley residents want trashy Twin Knolls cleaned up
PHOENIX — The Twin Knolls in East Mesa is an area that provides a break in the landscape from the surrounding region. The two hills rise above the surrounding suburban neighborhoods and RV homes. They offer a piece of nature that otherwise is missing. "There is so much nature...
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
ABC 15 News
One dead after shooting at apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road
MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex Sunday night. Officers were called to the area of Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. An injured man was found on the northwest side of the apartment...
Hot Dog! Another Dog Haus Biergarten to Open This Spring
This will be the fourth franchise of the award-winning guilt-free concept in the Phoenix area.
AZFamily
3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three known gang members have been sentenced to prison after a crime spree that rocked the East Valley in 2020. According to a Maricopa County Superior Court news release, Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to various crimes, including armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. During the crime spree, prosecutors said they killed an innocent man in Mesa and shot a woman in Guadalupe.
AZFamily
2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
inbusinessphx.com
Long-Time Valley Breakfast Restaurant Continues Growth with Three New Locations
Over Easy will be opening three new locations in 2023. The local breakfast restaurant, known for creating energized takes on classic breakfast staples with a focus on generating shareable moments, will open in Chandler, Glendale and Tempe, expanding its reach across the Valley. The south Chandler location, which will be...
