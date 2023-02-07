ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, AZ

azbex.com

Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated

The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
GILBERT, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11

The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy

Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Adventure is over for go-kart park project

Randy Nelson said he was sitting outside on his patio one day just listening to the birds’ chirping. “That’s the biggest activity of the day,” he said last week, recalling that he thought, “And the time is coming soon, it’s not going to work.”. Since...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
MESA, AZ
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors

A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
GILBERT, AZ
Kristen Walters

Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CHANDLER, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body pulled from Mesa lake identified

Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
MESA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant

ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three known gang members have been sentenced to prison after a crime spree that rocked the East Valley in 2020. According to a Maricopa County Superior Court news release, Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to various crimes, including armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. During the crime spree, prosecutors said they killed an innocent man in Mesa and shot a woman in Guadalupe.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox

WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
ELOY, AZ
12 News

16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
MESA, AZ
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE

