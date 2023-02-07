Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon
Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday. Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation...
What the new SEC could look like with Texas and Oklahoma
How will the SEC decide to split things up once the Longhorns and the Sooners arrive in 2024?
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga in position to battle Saint Mary's for 11th straight WCC title
When Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga last weekend, taking a two-game lead in the West Coast Conference standings, the Gaels seemed set to snap Mark Few's 10-year streak of winning at least a share of the league title. Then Thursday happened, and now the Zags once again control their destiny. Not...
Blue-chip LSU commit says he's still open to other opportunities
The 2024 recruiting cycle just officially began, and LSU is already piecing together one of the top classes in the country. It features eight commits already and ranks third nationally, per the 247Sports Composite. However, one of the top players currently in that group is far from a done deal.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Walks Off Liberty in Extra Innings
Alyssa Brito won the game for the Sooners in the eighth inning after an impressive defensive display from Liberty.
How Patty Gasso's Star-Studded Transfers Can Make an Immediate Impact for Oklahoma
It's impossible to seamlessly replace to greatest hitter in softball history, but with high profile transfers scattered throughout the lineup, Gasso is doing her best to reload.
Winners and losers from Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are heading to the SEC early. Rest assured, there are winners and losers in the move. Multiple stakeholders stand to gain from the move, not the least of which are Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns and Sooners have already seen a recruiting bump from...
Gamecocks lead for priority recruit from North Carolina
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11607227" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec&channel=college-football&key=11607227&pcid=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec"></div><p>The 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class already lists one wide receiver commitment.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Mazeo-Bennett-46127517" target="_blank">Mazeo Bennett</a></b> (Greenville, S.C.) jumped on board last week. Now, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shane-Beamer-5" target="_blank">Shane Beamer</a></b> and the rest of South Carolina’s coaching staff has their sights set on <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jonathan-Paylor-46116256" target="_blank">Jonathan Paylor</a></b>, a four-star from Burlington, N.C., who <a href="https://sportstalksc.com/2023/02/09/strecruiting-wr-jonathan-paylor-says-gamecocks-lead-the-way-for-him-at-this-juncture-of-his-recruiting/" target="_blank">recently told Phil Kornblut</a> that one school’s in the lead.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">“South Carolina is really leading the pack now due to coach Beamer coming to the school and meeting the new offensive coordinator and everything like that,” Paylor said. “A couple of guys they have signed have been keeping in touch with me, showing me love and everything like that, keeping in touch with my family once a week. Little things like that really catches my attention. South Carolina is really, really leading the pack right now. It (the lead) is probably like a couple of gaps, I’m not going to lie to you.”</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Bennett, who’s also ranked as a four-star on the 247Sports Composite, is among the guys who are in pursuit of Paylor. Four-star quarterback commitment <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dante-Reno-46103314" target="_blank">Dante Reno</a></b> (Fiskdale, Mass.) and four-star offensive tackle <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kam-Pringle-46114439" target="_blank">Kam Pringle</a></b> (Dorchester, S.C.) have also been keeping in touch.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Several schools are in the mix with South Carolina, including Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State. More than 20 schools have offered Paylor, who is the No. 9-ranked athlete in the class of 2024.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The Gamecocks have hosted him for a handful of visits, though he has not been on campus yet this year. Wide receivers coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Justin-Stepp-1656" target="_blank">Justin Stepp</a></b>, along with special teams coordinator <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Lembo-1702" target="_blank">Pete Lembo</a></b>, are leading the charge. Lembo’s involved because he’s the area recruiter.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">From 247Sports national recruiting analyst…</p><blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Verified size with room to add weight and mass. Speed shows in form of track times in sprinting events. Ran 55 meters in 6.45 seconds and 100 meters in 10.7 seconds. Won class 2A state titles in 100, 200 and 400 meters. Productive early in high school career with 655 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries and 936 receiver yards and seven touchdowns on 42 catches. Could play receiver in college but shows ability to line up in backfield. Plays in all three phases. High-level athleticism shows on tape. Rarely comes off field for Cummings.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Is most natural at running back. Shows patience and vision. Runs through arm tackles and has speed to finish plays. Coaching staff does good job in getting him isolated in space and he wins one-on-battles. Slippery in space and can make tacklers miss. Shows sure-handedness. Can stretch defense east-west and make big play with one-cut ability. Has a physical element to his game. Is impressive after catch and has speed to turn short pass into big play. Knows how to set up defender on release off line of scrimmage as receiver but has to continue to develop route running technique. Getting out of breaks and gaining separation needs development. Has to continue to work on high-pointing ball down the field. Could be impact player for Top 20 program. Early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting coverage.</p>
Homeschooled football team takes Oklahoma by surprise
The team took home the National Homeschool Football Tournament Championship title and has several players being recruited by top colleges. This is the first time in NOAH Jaguar history that they have won the championship.
atozsports.com
Former Vols HC Jeremy Pruitt could still land at Alabama for the 2023 season
It’s no secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban wanted to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt to replace Pete Golding as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. Pruitt, however, still doesn’t know the outcome of the NCAA investigation that got him fired at Tennessee. The...
Hugh Freeze gives an update on the quarterbacks
Here is the latest on what Hugh Freeze shared about the quarterback position.
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
Oklahoma earns second projection in favor of landing four-star WR Bryant Wesco
Oklahoma’s addition of Emmett Jones looks like it could pay off with a new wide receiver commit sooner rather than later. Oklahoma received their second projection in favor of landing four-star receiver Bryant Wesco. Parker Thune of OUInsider has officially gotten on board with the Wesco to Oklahoma train...
Falcons Hire Alabama Crimson Tide Assistant to Defensive Staff
The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing a member of its coaching staff. The Atlanta Falcons are poaching Dave Huxtable and hiring him to help out with the defense.
5-star Georgia target Duce Robinson talks new commitment date
Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class, was expected to commit on national signing day on Feb. 1, but delayed his commitment. The Phoenix, Arizona, native is projected to sign with the Bulldogs, according to 247Sports crystal ball. However, Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) expects to be selected in the MLB draft this spring, and he has expressed interest in playing both football and baseball if he chooses the college route.
LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship. DeBose...
LSU coach Kim Mulkey once turned down the South Carolina women's basketball job. Here's the story
Imagine. The lights drop inside a jam-packed, raucous Colonial Life Arena. Spotlights swirl around the arena as players introductions commence and the standing crowd cheers after each name. To close out the pregame routine, the PA announcer bellows, “and your head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks … Kim. Mulkey.”...
Oklahoma Catcher Kinzie Hansen Will Miss Opening Weekend After 'Little Mishap'
The OU senior posted on Instagram that she had an appendix problem and will miss the Sooners' season-opening event at the Mark Campbell Invitational.
Comments / 0