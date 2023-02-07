ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Fox47News

Capital Area Manufacturing Council - 2/10/23

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kangas, Executive Director of Capital Area Manufacturing Council and Olivia Steele, President of Jackson Area Manufacturers Association talk about the upcoming Rosie the Riveter Day at the Capitol on March 21st. For more information please visit eventbrite.com/e/rosie-day-tickets-444138057887 or call (517) 939-9910.
JACKSON, MI
Fox47News

Impression 5 Science Center - 2/10/23

LANSING, Mich. — Erik Larson, Executive Director of Impression 5 Science Center talks about the upcoming exhibits "flying" into Impression 5. For more information please visit impression5.org or call (517) 485-8116.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

BDB Marketing Design, LLC - 2/9/23

LANSING, Mich. — Cory Dunham, CEO of BDB Marketing Design, LLC talks about how to Improve Marketing Effectiveness with Consulting. For more information please visit BDBmarketingDesign.com or call (734) 412-1539.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

High Caliber Karting & Entertainment - 2/9/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Master of Mischief and Tyler Kozinski, Content Creater with High Caliber Karting & Entertainment talk about their special Galentine's Day event that is happening on Monday, February 13th. For more information please visit highcaliberkarting.com or call (517) 721-1790.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Capital Region International Airport - 2/9/23

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO, CRAA with Capital Region International Airport, Lynda Kroll, Business Development Manager of ALG Vacations and Oral Chambers, Business Development Manager of Jamaica Tourist Board talk about their first international trip to Jamaica flying nonstop and the travel packages available. For more information please visit FlyLansing.com.
LANSING, MI

