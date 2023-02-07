ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

Mayor Haas' Historical Weekly Message Shared About 1930's Calhoun Street

I thought I’d write about numerous newspaper articles I read dated between January 18-21, 1930 about Ft. Bend County Sheriff H. Wyatt Collins, and Richmond’s Mud Alley. The headlines are all different, but the story is basically the same. During the wee hours of January 17, 1930, a group of 30 Federal Prohibition Agents conducted a raid and simultaneously struck houses along Mud Alley (Calhoun Street) arresting 63 people. Charges ranged from conspiracy, possession, sale, manufacturing, and maintaining a nuisance. It was reported that 1000 bottles of whisky and 5000 bottles of beer were confiscated between the raided houses. Among those arrested was Sheriff Collins, a jailer, and 4 deputies. One article stated that Sheriff Collins was the owner of several of the houses raided. Articles varied with the total number of people rounded up, but all the numbers were over 200 people with 63 ending up being arrested. At one house, an agent allowed a poker game to continue while they waited for a vehicle to arrive to transport the arrestees to jail. People arrested were from all walks of life and of all races.
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government

Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop

More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
