Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast TexasStanleyTexas State
Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Related
richmondtx.gov
Mayor Haas' Historical Weekly Message Shared About 1930's Calhoun Street
I thought I’d write about numerous newspaper articles I read dated between January 18-21, 1930 about Ft. Bend County Sheriff H. Wyatt Collins, and Richmond’s Mud Alley. The headlines are all different, but the story is basically the same. During the wee hours of January 17, 1930, a group of 30 Federal Prohibition Agents conducted a raid and simultaneously struck houses along Mud Alley (Calhoun Street) arresting 63 people. Charges ranged from conspiracy, possession, sale, manufacturing, and maintaining a nuisance. It was reported that 1000 bottles of whisky and 5000 bottles of beer were confiscated between the raided houses. Among those arrested was Sheriff Collins, a jailer, and 4 deputies. One article stated that Sheriff Collins was the owner of several of the houses raided. Articles varied with the total number of people rounded up, but all the numbers were over 200 people with 63 ending up being arrested. At one house, an agent allowed a poker game to continue while they waited for a vehicle to arrive to transport the arrestees to jail. People arrested were from all walks of life and of all races.
mocomotive.com
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
Water service restored in NW Houston after major leak washes out street, city utility says
Houston Public Works got the repairs underway Tuesday as a portion of a street corner gaped open to allow workers to access the leak.
Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware
If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. Here is how they'll find you.
Former Sutton Elementary teacher of the year arrested on accusations of molesting students
The teacher, accused of molesting elementary students in his classroom, now faces multiple charges of sex abuse.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
cw39.com
Driver sentenced to 50 years for killing 2 Uber passengers in Houston crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) A California man convicted of two counts of murder will now spend 50 years in prison for killing two Houston women who were riding in an Uber vehicle. Brian Tatum, 47, was found guilty of the murders of Priscilla DeLeon and Diana Salazar. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, back in 2020 Tatum crashed into an Uber vehicle while leading police on a chase and killing both DeLeon and Salazar.
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
1 killed when 18-wheeler ran red light, slamming into truck in Fulshear area, officials say
A witness told authorities the driver of an 18-wheeler ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The impact caused some areas to lose electricity, which will take hours to restore, officials say.
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
Mugshots offer first look at 3 young suspects charged in robbery that sparked high school lockdown
Only one of the suspects made a brief appearance in court on Monday. He appeared before a judge for a different aggravated robbery charge.
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston
Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.
Comments / 0