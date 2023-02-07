I thought I’d write about numerous newspaper articles I read dated between January 18-21, 1930 about Ft. Bend County Sheriff H. Wyatt Collins, and Richmond’s Mud Alley. The headlines are all different, but the story is basically the same. During the wee hours of January 17, 1930, a group of 30 Federal Prohibition Agents conducted a raid and simultaneously struck houses along Mud Alley (Calhoun Street) arresting 63 people. Charges ranged from conspiracy, possession, sale, manufacturing, and maintaining a nuisance. It was reported that 1000 bottles of whisky and 5000 bottles of beer were confiscated between the raided houses. Among those arrested was Sheriff Collins, a jailer, and 4 deputies. One article stated that Sheriff Collins was the owner of several of the houses raided. Articles varied with the total number of people rounded up, but all the numbers were over 200 people with 63 ending up being arrested. At one house, an agent allowed a poker game to continue while they waited for a vehicle to arrive to transport the arrestees to jail. People arrested were from all walks of life and of all races.

