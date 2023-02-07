LANSING, Mich. — Cory Dunham, CEO of BDB Marketing Design, LLC talks about how to Improve Marketing Effectiveness with Consulting. For more information please visit BDBmarketingDesign.com or call (734) 412-1539. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO