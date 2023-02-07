Read full article on original website
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TotalEnergies CEO: it's getting harder to get dividends from Russia's Yamal project
PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies received some dividends for its stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project in 2022 but it is becoming more complex to receive such payouts because of Western sanctions against Russia, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday. Pouyanne said TotalEnergies was only booking cashflow from...
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale
DUBAI (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipeline network, led by BlackRock Inc, have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed. The BlackRock-led investors, along with Saudi state-backed Hassana Investment Co., agreed...
IMF says Nigeria should consider extending banknote swap deadline
ABUJA (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Nigeria should consider extending a deadline to swap old banknotes because of the disruption to trade and payments being caused by a shortage of new notes. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000, 500 and 200 naira notes by Friday, when...
Russian consumer inflation slows to 11.8% in Jan
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia slowed further in January, but consumer prices rose in month-on-month terms, data showed on Friday. Inflation has slowed since accelerating sharply after Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that triggered sweeping Western sanctions and disrupted supply chains.
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Russia likely lost dozens of tanks in failed attack on Vuhledar: UK
(Reuters) - Russian forces likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles during a failed attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said on Friday. Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines, has seen some of the bloodiest fighting of the war as Russia continues a relentless assault on the eastern front.
Bayer hopes for swift resolution to Russia sunseed shipment delay
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday it was continuing to supply agricultural products to Russia and hoped for a swift resolution to what it called a technical delay in the country's sunflower seed imports. The Izvestia newspaper said on Monday that Western seed producers had suspended sunflower seed...
Pakistan, IMF agree to hold more talks, delaying bailout
KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to keeping the South Asian economy afloat. "Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter said in...
Tight liquidity makes Adani dollar bonds a tough buy or sell
(Reuters) - Some investors planning to take advantage of recent price swings in dollar bonds issued by India's troubled Adani Group are struggling to find counterparties, which is preventing them from buying more paper or betting on further drops in value. Dollar bonds issued by Adani Group entities fell sharply...
UK railway workers union rejects latest pay offers
LONDON (Reuters) - A union representing British railway workers rejected the latest pay offers from employers on Friday, saying they were not up to the mark on pay, job security and working conditions. "We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received...
