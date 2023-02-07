ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend

Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
RICHMOND, MN
MIX 94.9

Valentine's Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th

The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience. Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
COLD SPRING, MN
MIX 94.9

New Homes Planned for Sauk Rapids Development

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two dozen new single-family homes could be built in Sauk Rapids, thanks in part to an incentive program. The developer of Windsor Estates will ask the city council for a Planned Unit Development on Monday night. The request is to complete the 2nd phase of...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
MIX 94.9

Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday

LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Woman starts fire attempting to restart furnace in Luxemburg Township

(FOX 9) - Police responded to a fire in a single-family home Friday after its owners say a fire started while trying to get a furnace working again. According to police, on Feb. 3, at around 7:25 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a fire at the address 14761 Kramer Rd in Luxemburg Township.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH

A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
NEW ULM, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Deadly snowmobile crash in rural Pequot Lakes Tuesday morning

PEQUOT LAKES, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another snowmobiler has died after a crash in Cass County Tuesday morning. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call at 9:38 A.M. reporting a snowmobile crash on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail, along County Road 1, in Maple Township, rural Pequot Lakes, MN.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
knsiradio.com

Sartell Woman Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen

(KNSI) – A Sartell woman suffered injuries during a vintage snowmobile ride in Stearns County. The sheriff’s office says the 66-year-old woman was riding about four miles northwest of St. Stephen on Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a large wooden gate post. Witnesses say the woman was driving an older, vintage snowmobile and, before the crash, had switched with another group member to a newer model. The accident happened on a designated snowmobile trail.
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Police Investigating Suspicious Death

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Authorities say a Waite Park woman was found dead inside her home Monday morning. Police say they were conducting a welfare check at 320 Park Meadows Drive, and found her dead inside. She's been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Authorities say based on the preliminary...
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Four Local Spellers Advance to State Spelling Bee

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Forty-three 5th through 8th grade central Minnesota students put their spelling skills to the test. The Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee was held Tuesday at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell. Students competed in either the morning or afternoon session for a chance to move on...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

