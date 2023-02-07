Read full article on original website
uclabruins.com
Brady, Faraimo Make History in Double-Header Sweep of San Diego
LOS ANGELES – Megan Faraimo followed Taylor Tinsley's no-hitter from last night with the fifth no-no of her career in No. 2 UCLA softball's 14-0 mercy-rule win to begin the final day of the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament at Easton Stadium Sunday afternoon. Maya Brady homered twice in the...
uclabruins.com
Bruins Down Ducks behind Career Night from Bessoir, 67-57
LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (20-6, 9-5 Pac-12) downed Oregon (14-11, 5-9 Pac-12) Sunday afternoon in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins complete the weekend sweep of the Oregon schools after taking down Oregon State (Feb. 10) and the Ducks (Feb. 12). Emily Bessoir led all scorers...
uclabruins.com
No. 3 UCLA Defeats No. 6 UC Irvine, 12-9
IRVINE, Calif. – Freshman Anna Pearson and graduate student Katrina Drake each scored two goals to lead No. 3 UCLA women's water polo team (10-1) to a 12-9 road win at No. 6 UC Irvine (6-5) on Saturday afternoon at UCI's Anteater Aquatics Complex. A total of 10 Bruins...
uclabruins.com
No. 18 Bruins Welcome Oregon Sunday
LOS ANGELES -- UCLA Women's Basketball (19-6, 8-5 Pac-12) hosts Oregon (14-10, 5-8 Pac-12) on Friday, Feb. 10, in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins look to complete the season sweep after downing the Ducks on Dec. 30. GAME INFORMATION. Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Location: Los Angeles,...
uclabruins.com
Big Second Half Lifts Jaquez Jr., UCLA Past Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – Jaime Jaquez Jr. totaled a team-leading 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 7 UCLA past Oregon, 70-63, before 10,272 in a Pac-12 game on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Jaquez Jr. scored 18 of his team-leading 25 points in the second half. He moved...
uclabruins.com
Chiles' Perfect 10 Highlights 197.800-196.900 Win Over ASU
LOS ANGELES - Jordan Chiles' perfect 10 on floor and career-high 39.825 all-around score catapulted No. 6 UCLA to a 197.800-196.900 victory over No. 20 Arizona State in Pauley Pavilion, presented by Wescom. Chiles won the all-around for the second consecutive meet and nearly swept the events, winning vault (9.950), uneven bars (9.975) and floor (10.0). Bruin freshman Selena Harris was the only other event winner, taking first place on balance beam with a career-high-tying 9.950.
uclabruins.com
Men's Tennis Posts 6-1 Decision Over UC Irvine
LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men's tennis team earned its fourth straight home victory to start 2023 Saturday, beating UC Irvine 6-1 at Los Angeles Tennis Center. It was a two-win day for Patrick Zahraj, who capped his performance with the clinching result on the top court. Jeffrey Fradkin and Aadarsh Tripathi also prevailed on doubles and singles courts, with the pair collaborating to seal the first point of the day for the Bruins (5-1). Enrique Luque Rico picked up the lone victory of the day for the Anteaters (0-3), after the contest was decided.
uclabruins.com
POSTGAME QUOTES
Eugene, Ore. (Matthew Knight Arena) Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the team’s second-half performance. “He has practices like that where he gets it going. He’s an NBA player. You know when you’ve got one. Like I said, he’s going to have a nice career, knock on wood, stay healthy – I’d like him to do a super-senior year, but … Our defense, though, I know with 10 minutes into the second half, I think [Oregon] had five points … Our second-half defense – they scored some buckets late, obviously, in the last couple minutes – but we got up 18 and it was under five … and at that point [Oregon] had 15 points in the second half.”
