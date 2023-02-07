Eugene, Ore. (Matthew Knight Arena) Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach. on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the team’s second-half performance. “He has practices like that where he gets it going. He’s an NBA player. You know when you’ve got one. Like I said, he’s going to have a nice career, knock on wood, stay healthy – I’d like him to do a super-senior year, but … Our defense, though, I know with 10 minutes into the second half, I think [Oregon] had five points … Our second-half defense – they scored some buckets late, obviously, in the last couple minutes – but we got up 18 and it was under five … and at that point [Oregon] had 15 points in the second half.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO