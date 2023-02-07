Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Search warrants in King City lead to arrest for illegal firearms
KING CITY — Multiple law enforcement agencies served three search warrants in King City early Wednesday morning, resulting in one arrest for illegal firearms. Soledad Police Department detectives executed the warrants in the 600 block of Luckett Street, 900 block of Broadway Street and 100 block of River Drive, with assistance from Greenfield and King City police departments, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Homeland Security Investigations and the South Monterey County Task Force (SMCTF).
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 10, 2023
GONZALES — A ribbon-cutting celebration for the opening of Gonzales Skate Park is planned for Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. The skate park, located at 203 First St. in Gonzales, was completed last week and is now open to the community. BBQ TAKEOUT. SOLEDAD — Soledad Rotary and...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Wrestling | South Monterey County girls move on to regionals
SALINAS VALLEY — Several high school girl wrestlers from South Monterey County have qualified for the upcoming Central Coast Section Wrestling Regional Championships. The 2023 PCAL Girls Wrestling Championships took place Feb. 3 in Salinas. Final team results were as follows: 1. Salinas, 191; 2. Monterey, 159; 3. Hollister,...
salinasvalleytribune.com
$1M grant advances broadband expansion on Central Coast
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) has secured a $1 million California Public Utilities Commission broadband development grant to support the Central Coast Broadband Consortium (CCBC)’s efforts to expand broadband in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. The grant is funded by the California Advanced...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Boys’ Basketball | Gonzales upsets King City in hoops
KING CITY — After 15 straight league losses, the Gonzales Spartans varsity boys’ basketball team beat their longtime rival, the King City Mustangs, last Thursday for their first league win of the season. Coming into the week, the Mustangs were on a roll winning four of their last...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soccer | Lady Aztecs improve to 6-4-1 in league
SOLEDAD — Last season the Soledad Aztecs varsity girls’ soccer team went 8-1-1 and won their first Cypress title, but after their 2-1 loss to Rancho San Juan Trailblazers on Saturday, they are in danger of missing the playoffs. When the season started, the Lady Aztecs were considered...
Comments / 0