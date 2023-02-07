ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Search warrants in King City lead to arrest for illegal firearms

KING CITY — Multiple law enforcement agencies served three search warrants in King City early Wednesday morning, resulting in one arrest for illegal firearms. Soledad Police Department detectives executed the warrants in the 600 block of Luckett Street, 900 block of Broadway Street and 100 block of River Drive, with assistance from Greenfield and King City police departments, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Homeland Security Investigations and the South Monterey County Task Force (SMCTF).
KING CITY, CA
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 10, 2023

GONZALES — A ribbon-cutting celebration for the opening of Gonzales Skate Park is planned for Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. The skate park, located at 203 First St. in Gonzales, was completed last week and is now open to the community. BBQ TAKEOUT. SOLEDAD — Soledad Rotary and...
SALINAS, CA
Wrestling | South Monterey County girls move on to regionals

SALINAS VALLEY — Several high school girl wrestlers from South Monterey County have qualified for the upcoming Central Coast Section Wrestling Regional Championships. The 2023 PCAL Girls Wrestling Championships took place Feb. 3 in Salinas. Final team results were as follows: 1. Salinas, 191; 2. Monterey, 159; 3. Hollister,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
$1M grant advances broadband expansion on Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) has secured a $1 million California Public Utilities Commission broadband development grant to support the Central Coast Broadband Consortium (CCBC)’s efforts to expand broadband in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. The grant is funded by the California Advanced...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Boys’ Basketball | Gonzales upsets King City in hoops

KING CITY — After 15 straight league losses, the Gonzales Spartans varsity boys’ basketball team beat their longtime rival, the King City Mustangs, last Thursday for their first league win of the season. Coming into the week, the Mustangs were on a roll winning four of their last...
KING CITY, CA
Soccer | Lady Aztecs improve to 6-4-1 in league

SOLEDAD — Last season the Soledad Aztecs varsity girls’ soccer team went 8-1-1 and won their first Cypress title, but after their 2-1 loss to Rancho San Juan Trailblazers on Saturday, they are in danger of missing the playoffs. When the season started, the Lady Aztecs were considered...
SOLEDAD, CA

