Read full article on original website
Related
I can name my demon, says patient whose neurologist confirmed Parkinson's with new biopsy test
When Chris Griffin, an Atlanta HVAC technician, started having pain in his hands, he sought help from his doctor. That doctor thought the pain might be carpal tunnel syndrome, but a test ruled it out. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Griffin didn’t think much more about his hands until he...
Are there places you should still mask in, forever? Three experts weigh in
There are still hundreds of thousands of COVID cases reported in the U.S. each week, along with a few thousand deaths related to COVID. But with mask mandates a thing of the past and the national emergency health declaration that will expire in May, we are in a new phase of the pandemic.
'The Last Of Us' made us wonder: Could a deadly fungus really cause a pandemic?
From a scientific perspective, the new HBO show The Last Of Us is telling us a whopper–a mesmerizing whopper. In the show, climate change has fueled the rise of a new pathogen, which sweeps around the globe infecting humans, turning them into zombies and controlling their brains. The cause...
As the pandemic ebbs, an influential COVID tracker shuts down
In another sign of the changing state of the pandemic, an invaluable source of information about the virus over the last three years is shutting down, NPR has learned. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center plans to cease operations March 10, officials told NPR. "It's bittersweet," says Lauren Gardner, an...
Medicare announces plan to recoup billions from drug companies
Medicare's historic plan to slow prescription drug spending is taking shape. Thursday federal health officials released proposed guidance that outlines the first of a pair of major drug price reforms contained in the Inflation Reduction Act. Those reforms are projected to save Medicare roughly $170 billion over the next decade.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0