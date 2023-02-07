LINCOLN, Neb. – The UCF men's tennis fell short against Nebraska Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, 4-1. The Knights were in close ties throughout the match, with four courts going the distance and back-and-forth duels on courts one through three. "It was a tough one today," said head coach John Roddic. "We have a lot to work on and these guys are committed to improving."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO