Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, we dove into Leo DiCaprio's dating history, ranked the Oscars' best original song nominees, and watched 80 for Brady ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Switched...
Tab Hunter and the Closet and Scandals That Ruined His Career
As documented by journalist Jake Nevens and TheGuardian.com, Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter, who died in 2018, struggled with several intimate issues behind the scenes. As Nevens reported, "the beloved boy-next-door of the 1950s" was the star of Warner Brothers feature film classics like Battle Cry, The Burning Hills, and Damn Yankees. But the "blonde, square-jawed and wholesome symbol of mid-century American masculinity" lived a secret life.
Leo DiCaprio's dating history is part of our obsession with staying young forever
Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them. The 48-year-old generated outrage online when it was rumored he was dating a 19-year-old model, as part of his long-observed age-gap-filled relationship history. Who is he? You probably...
'This Is Why' it was a tough road to Paramore's new album
"The impression that Paramore-slash-I have given off in the past," says singer Hayley Williams, "is one that's very bubbly, and colorful – and that's not really how I am." , nearly two decades ago. Now 34, she's become a towering pop-punk-cultural figure both within the group and in her own right through solo albums, collaborations and the charismatic, ever-present heart on her sleeve.
Review: 'Hogwarts Legacy' is open world magic, but can't escape Rowling controversy
Harry Potter may be to millennials what Star Wars was for Gen X: a surprise hit that sparked a generation-defining phenomenon. But unlike that tale from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Wizarding World hasn't boasted prolific video game adaptations until now. There have been...
Atlanta, GA
