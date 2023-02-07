Read full article on original website
Rohleder-Sook named to Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee
Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of Pre-Law/Legal Studies at Fort Hays State University Wendy Rohleder-Sook was named a member of the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee. The committee was created by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert on Dec. 1 to address the issue of lack of attorney representation in rural counties in Kansas. Today, there are counties in Kansas — Wichita and Hodgeman — that have zero attorneys and others that only have one. With her knowledge and experience, Rohleder-Sook will engage with the 35 members of the committee to collaborate on possible solutions to this issue.
Ellis County Farm Bureau Association members travel to Topeka
TOPEKA — The Ellis County Farm Bureau Association was represented this week in Topeka by several members at the Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse annual event. Those who participated were among the over 200 Farm Bureau members from across the state of Kansas attending the two-day event. The program included workshops, leadership activities and formal address from Gov. Laura Kelly.
🎙 FHSU seeks to create global citizens with focus on sustainability
Fort Hays State University recently hosted a forum on global affairs and civic engagement at the college and guested explained how the university is attempting to improve those opportunities. "As I think everyone is aware, education is in a unique spot now, and we have to collaborate more. We have...
FHSU alum named marketing director of Salina Catholic Schools
SALINA — The Catholic Diocese of Salina has announced that Hannah Doll has joined the Salina Catholic Schools team as marketing director. Doll, a 2013 graduate of Salina-Sacred Heart High School, has spent most of her life in Salina. She graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2018 with...
John Colt, the inmate who escaped Larned State Hospital, sentenced in Utah
A Kansas man who escaped Larned State Hospital with the help of three women, prompting a nationwide search by U.S. Marshals, was sentenced in Utah on Thursday.
Healing Kids’ Hearts Retreat in Hays canceled for 2023
The Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th, Hays, has canceled its Healing Kids’ Hearts Retreat, originally scheduled for March. The free one-day retreat is for children who have recently lost a loved one. The annual event has been designed to help the children through the grieving process through a series of hands-on activities. Each child is paired with a trained adult “buddy” to help guide them through the day’s events.
Lethality survey seeks to reduce domestic violence deaths in Hays
The last six homicides in Hays were linked to domestic violence. The Hays Police Department and Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services are teaming up to try to help victims of domestic violence get help before it's too late. "Domestic violence continues to be one of the biggest challenges we...
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
Artist Ian Hornak’s work to be exhibited at Moss-Thorns
Fort Hays State University will present "Light from the Past: Ian Hornak, A Retrospective," a major exhibition of the innovator’s life’s work. The exhibit originated in Los Angeles, California, in 2012 and was later showcased at the Federal Reserve in Washington D.C. during the 2013 Presidential Inauguration. Hornak's work will be on display at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art from Feb. 10 to 24.
Ellis City Council votes to annex land eyed for future development
ELLIS — Ellis became a bit bigger Monday night after the city council unanimously voted to annex land on West Second Street into the city. The four acres now officially part of the city are located between Dorrance and Tayor streets on the north side of Second. The vote...
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers represented in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wrestlers are represented again this week in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings released late Tuesday. The Hays High boys have four ranked. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, freshman Grady Lind is ranked fifth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough is sixth at 113 and senior Cyrus Vajner is sixth at 126.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women open final home weekend Thursday
Fort Hays State (18-7, 13-4 MIAA) vs. Lincoln (5-17, 3-12 MIAA) Thursday, February 9, 2023 • 5:30 p.m. Promotions: Student Night - FHSU students in attendance have the chance to win some great prizes!. Rally Towel Giveaway - First 500 fans will receive a gold rally towel provided by...
KDHE: Just six new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 28 and Feb. 3. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained the moderate-incidence category, the KDHE reported. Trego and Osborne counties were the only...
2.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Ellis Co. Wednesday
The Kansas Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in Ellis County on Wednesday afternoon. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 12:26 p.m. north of Walker near the Russell County line.
NWS: Slight chance of moisture on blustery Thursday
Blustery northwest winds are expected to continue into Thursday night, with gusts near 35 mph expected. The overnight low will drop to the upper-teens — and bring a slight chance of moisture. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said there is 20 percent chance of rain after 3...
More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County
OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
Ellis High basketball, cheer senior night set for Friday
Ellis High School basketball/cheer senior night will be Friday. Varsity action begins at 6 p.m. with the Ellis Railroaders taking on the Oakley Plainsmen. Senior Recognition will take place at about 5:50 p.m. before the start of varsity action. — USD 388.
Harm to police dog, aggravated burglary charges for Great Bend man
On Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 3:21 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Rosewood Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. Prior to officers' arrival, the reporting party was still inside of the residence and locked herself into a room to...
