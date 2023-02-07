ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Rohleder-Sook named to Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee

Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of Pre-Law/Legal Studies at Fort Hays State University Wendy Rohleder-Sook was named a member of the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee. The committee was created by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert on Dec. 1 to address the issue of lack of attorney representation in rural counties in Kansas. Today, there are counties in Kansas — Wichita and Hodgeman — that have zero attorneys and others that only have one. With her knowledge and experience, Rohleder-Sook will engage with the 35 members of the committee to collaborate on possible solutions to this issue.
Ellis County Farm Bureau Association members travel to Topeka

TOPEKA — The Ellis County Farm Bureau Association was represented this week in Topeka by several members at the Kansas Farm Bureau Day at the Statehouse annual event. Those who participated were among the over 200 Farm Bureau members from across the state of Kansas attending the two-day event. The program included workshops, leadership activities and formal address from Gov. Laura Kelly.
FHSU alum named marketing director of Salina Catholic Schools

SALINA — The Catholic Diocese of Salina has announced that Hannah Doll has joined the Salina Catholic Schools team as marketing director. Doll, a 2013 graduate of Salina-Sacred Heart High School, has spent most of her life in Salina. She graduated from Fort Hays State University in 2018 with...
Healing Kids’ Hearts Retreat in Hays canceled for 2023

The Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th, Hays, has canceled its Healing Kids’ Hearts Retreat, originally scheduled for March. The free one-day retreat is for children who have recently lost a loved one. The annual event has been designed to help the children through the grieving process through a series of hands-on activities. Each child is paired with a trained adult “buddy” to help guide them through the day’s events.
Lethality survey seeks to reduce domestic violence deaths in Hays

The last six homicides in Hays were linked to domestic violence. The Hays Police Department and Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services are teaming up to try to help victims of domestic violence get help before it's too late. "Domestic violence continues to be one of the biggest challenges we...
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
Artist Ian Hornak’s work to be exhibited at Moss-Thorns

Fort Hays State University will present "Light from the Past: Ian Hornak, A Retrospective," a major exhibition of the innovator’s life’s work. The exhibit originated in Los Angeles, California, in 2012 and was later showcased at the Federal Reserve in Washington D.C. during the 2013 Presidential Inauguration. Hornak's work will be on display at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art from Feb. 10 to 24.
🤼‍♂️ Area wrestlers represented in latest KWCA rankings

Several area wrestlers are represented again this week in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings released late Tuesday. The Hays High boys have four ranked. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, freshman Grady Lind is ranked fifth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough is sixth at 113 and senior Cyrus Vajner is sixth at 126.
NWS: Slight chance of moisture on blustery Thursday

Blustery northwest winds are expected to continue into Thursday night, with gusts near 35 mph expected. The overnight low will drop to the upper-teens — and bring a slight chance of moisture. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said there is 20 percent chance of rain after 3...
More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County

OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
