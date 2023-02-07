ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aviation International News

Bombardier Plans 12% Production Boost in 2023

Bombardier is preparing for more than a 12 percent ramp-up in deliveries in 2023 to an anticipated 138 aircraft and forecasting revenues to increase by more than 10 percent, to $7.6 billion, company executives announced today while releasing its 2022 results. During a call with analysts, Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel said the company is “operating in a sweet spot that allows us to remain predictable” and added that 2023 “looks to be a very good year ahead.”
Aviation International News

Vertis Aircraft Trading Sets Up in Dubai

A new business aircraft brokerage, Vertis Aviation Aircraft Trading, has been formed in Dubai by industry veterans Mark Abbott, Conan McGale, and Jeffrey Emmenis. The decision to launch the company was inspired by an increasing number of requests for aircraft transaction support from charter customers of sister company Vertis Aviation.

