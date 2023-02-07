Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Plans 12% Production Boost in 2023
Bombardier is preparing for more than a 12 percent ramp-up in deliveries in 2023 to an anticipated 138 aircraft and forecasting revenues to increase by more than 10 percent, to $7.6 billion, company executives announced today while releasing its 2022 results. During a call with analysts, Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel said the company is “operating in a sweet spot that allows us to remain predictable” and added that 2023 “looks to be a very good year ahead.”
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Aviation International News
Vertis Aircraft Trading Sets Up in Dubai
A new business aircraft brokerage, Vertis Aviation Aircraft Trading, has been formed in Dubai by industry veterans Mark Abbott, Conan McGale, and Jeffrey Emmenis. The decision to launch the company was inspired by an increasing number of requests for aircraft transaction support from charter customers of sister company Vertis Aviation.
