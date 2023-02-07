Bombardier is preparing for more than a 12 percent ramp-up in deliveries in 2023 to an anticipated 138 aircraft and forecasting revenues to increase by more than 10 percent, to $7.6 billion, company executives announced today while releasing its 2022 results. During a call with analysts, Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel said the company is “operating in a sweet spot that allows us to remain predictable” and added that 2023 “looks to be a very good year ahead.”

3 DAYS AGO