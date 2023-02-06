ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Resolution condemning lesser prairie chicken protection clears Kansas House

TOPEKA — The lesser prairie chicken is back on a symbolic chopping block. During a Wednesday House session, lawmakers passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 1602, formally disapproving the federal government’s listing of the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species in Kansas and announcing support for efforts to remove the designation. Rep. Ken Rahjes, a Republican […] The post Resolution condemning lesser prairie chicken protection clears Kansas House appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BILLINGER: Senate Update, Feb. 6, 2023

Attention Senior Citizens and Disabled Veterans: Property Tax Relief. During the 2022 session, there were several changes to tax law. One change is the first step in a property tax freeze for low-income seniors and disabled veterans via a rebate program administered by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR). Applications...
House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save the Ogallala Aquifer

TOPEKA — For half a century, groundwater managers in western Kansas have been charged with slowing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer. Fifty years later, parts of the aquifer are nearing crisis, and legislators want action. “We’re here today so that we don’t become what the Colorado River Valley or Central California looks like,” said […] The post House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save the Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
Northeast Kansas farm neighbors Pyle, Gall ask state’s highest court to settle property dispute

TOPEKA — Protracted legal friction between neighboring northeast Kansas landowners Dennis Pyle and James Gall Jr. about vehicle and farm equipment access to crop fields finally matured sufficiently to reach the Kansas Supreme Court. The Gall and Pyle farming families endured a bench trial in Brown County District Court and proceedings with the Kansas Court […] The post Northeast Kansas farm neighbors Pyle, Gall ask state’s highest court to settle property dispute appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas lawmakers respond to the State of the Union address

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address. Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran disagreed with the President's optimism. In a statement...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Signs of spring

Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
Kansas to target drunk Chiefs fans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state will be targeting drunk drivers after Sunday’s Super Bowl. “We want everyone to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said Gary Herman, Kansas Department of Transportation. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan […]
Kansas House Considers Bill Aimed at Protecting Officials From Abuse

New legislation being considered by the Kansas House Committee of Education aims to protect youth and college sports officials from abusive fans with stiff legal penalties. House Bill 2139 would make abuse — verbal or physical — of any sports official a Class B misdemeanor. The offense would carry a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail. Any harassment against a minor sports official would increase that penalty up to a Class A misdemeanor and would be punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to a year in jail.
LETTER: Clear reasons to replace Hays' Indian mascot

I have been a citizen of Hays, Kansas, for 33 years, and my daughter attended all four years of high school at HHS, graduating in 2005. She and I are of the same mind regarding the HHS mascot, and I’m sharing that view here. The Kansas Board of Education...
