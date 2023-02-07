State lawmaker plans bill to override local housing restrictions, standards to meet workforce quest

Read full article on original website
Bill to raise Georgia’s tax on tobacco products gets bipartisan push intended to tamp down smoking
A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country — second only to...
Georgia considers heavier trucks despite official opposition
It's the heavyweight lobbying battle of this year's Georgia legislative session: Should the state allow heavier trucks on its roads?. The House Transportation Committee voted 18-11 on Thursday to advance a House bill which would increase the weight limit for large trucks to 90,000 pounds (40,800 kilograms). Now, most trucks are limited to 80,000 pounds, the same as the federal limit on interstate highways.
Georgia Today: Body cam requirements, unjamming medical marijuana rules, Savannah's giant cranes
LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia bill looks to cut college degree requirements for certain state jobs
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate voted 49-1 for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the House for more debate. The bill...
Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed
Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
claytoncrescent.org
GA committee OKs heavier truck weights after long hearing
Legislation to increase the limit on commercial truck weights in Georgia cleared a state House committee Thursday over the objections of local government officials, traffic safety advocates, and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The House Transportation Committee approved the bill 18-11 following an afternoon-long hearing that lasted more than five...
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission. A bill filed Thursday by Gwinnett Republican Sen. Clint Dixon would restrict health care providers from prescribing puberty blocking drugs or sex hormones or performing surgery or procedures […] The post Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
Albany Herald
State tobacco tax increase gets bipartisan support
ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country —...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Awards $150 Million in Construction Contracts in December
At the January 2023 State Transportation Board Meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 31 projects valued at approximately $150,336,989 in December 2022. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 10.87 miles of...
wfxg.com
'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
WJBF.com
"Izzy's Law" bill filed at Georgia State Legislature
“Izzy’s Law” bill filed at Georgia State Legislature. "Izzy's Law" bill filed at Georgia State Legislature. Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser …. Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser to help others. South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID …. NewsChannel 6 at 7. Organizations and local...
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
GPB evening headlines for February 10, 2023
Georgians who file income taxes might want to hold off on sending the IRS those returns if they received a rebate from the state. The Port of Savannah got a historic delivery of four towering cranes built to load and unload larger classes of cargo ships. Democrats in the Georgia...
What even is the national debt ceiling? An explanation
The debt ceiling, over which Congress is fighting about whenever it's time to address it, can be a confusing thing to understand. We'll give you a quick economics lesson. GPB's Leah Fleming talks to an Emory professor about it. —— As most of us continue to deal with our own...
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia bill could reduce experience, education requirements for state jobs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding qualified workers can be tough in this tight labor market. But a new bill might make it easier to fill those government positions and make it easier for Georgians to find more jobs they’re qualified for. When it comes to hiring qualified...
