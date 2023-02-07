ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oddfellows Playhouse Presents “Cirque du Schooleil: Operation Snakeout”

(February 11, 2023) — Circophony Teen Circus will present Cirque du Schooleil: Operation Snakeout at Oddfellows Playhouse in Middletown. The latest original Circus-Theater piece by Circophony Teen Circus tells the tale of Nero, a ball python who is also a high school mascot, and the unlikely group of friends who set out on a mission to save him from life in a cage. Directed by Allison McDermott, Cirque du Schooleil: Operation Snakeout runs March 2, – 4, 2023. Performances are at 7:00 p.m. on March 2nd, 3rd and 4th, and there is also a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, March 4th. The performance on Thursday, March 2nd is a “pay-what-you-can” preview.
Music at The Buttonwood Tree February 24th and 25th

(February 12, 2023) — The Buttonwood Tree at 605 Main Street in Middletown presents the following musical events in February. See www.Buttonwood.org for show details or call (860) 347-4957 Email: TheButtonwoodTree@gmail.com. Friday, February 24, 2023/Bluegrass Group Corner House. Show starts at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15. Corner House gets...
Haddam Town Meetings February 13 – 18, 2023

Please visit www.haddam.org for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only), contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Monday, February 13. LINCOLN’S BIRTHDAY. Haddam Board of Selectmen meeting 6:30 p.m. https://www.haddam.org/board-selectmen/agenda/board-selectmens-meeting-44 Wednesday, February 15. Registrar of Voter...
Killingworth Town Meetings February 13 – 17, 2023

For links to the Virtual Town meetings, contact: Town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes and time changes. Monday, February 13. LINCOLN’S BIRTHDAY. Killingworth Registrar of Voter Hours 10:00 a.m. – 12:00p.m. Killingworth Board of Selectmen meeting 7:00...
Teen Actors Wanted for “Much Ado About Nothing” at Oddfellows Playhouse

(February 11, 2023) —Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company 2023 announces auditions for “Much Ado About Nothing,” the classic comedy by William Shakespeare. Audition dates are March 6, and 9, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Oddfellows Playhouse, 128 Washington Street, Middletown. “Much Ado About Nothing” is a comedy about love, jealousy, intrigue, friendship and loyalty. It offers many engaging and challenging roles. The play will be directed by Playhouse Artistic Director Dic Wheeler.
Find a Fur Baby: Meet Ernie and Artichoke

(February 10, 2023) — Ernie is a handsome boy weighing around 70 pounds and he is full of life. He is one year old, is house-trained, and will let you know he has to go out. He absolutely loves toys, throwing them up in the air to catch. He is smart enough to know what the household items are and what are his toys.
CSP: Troopers Investigate Serious Injury Collision on RT 9 in Cromwell

(February 11, 2023)–Vehicle #1 was traveling on Rt 9 South, in the left center lane of four, in the town of Cromwell. Vehicle #2 was traveling in the right center lane adjacent to Vehicle #1. For an unknown reason, Vehicle #2 lost control and entered the left center lane resulting in contact with Vehicle #1.
