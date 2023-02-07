ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jimmy Crute says Alonzo Menifield preparing for wrong person: 'I'm gonna blow him out the water' at UFC 284

By Farah Hannoun, MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIKnV_0kfMk3es00

Jimmy Crute vows to be coming back as a different fighter at UFC 284.

Crute (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) returns from an over year-long layoff when he takes on Alonzo Menifield (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 284 main card opener at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

The 26-year-old Aussie will look to snap a two-fight losing skid against Menifield, who has knocked out back-to-back opponents in Round 1. But Crute warns him that he’s in for a surprise.

“Alonzo’s got some great skills,” Crute told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think people underestimate his wrestling and his ability to string things together there. He’s more than just a big, heavy hitter, but just wait. All I’m gonna say is just wait, because I’m gonna blow him out the water. This is different this time. He’s preparing for the wrong person, I promise you.”

Crute’s past loss came to current UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill – a setback that has aged well over time.

“To be honest, I was just happy for Jamahal,” Crute said. “It’s his win, man. It’s his win to enjoy, and he’s a great person. It was just good to see him get what he deserves. He deserves to be a world champion. I don’t put myself selfishly into that situation. I’ll earn my own title shot and, yeah, it was just good to see that.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexander Volkanovski confident 'bigger, stronger' Craig Jones has him ready for Islam Makhachev's submissions

PERTH, Australia – Alexander Volkanovski is more than ready for Islam Makhachev’s ground game. Featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will attempt to become a two-weight champion when he challenges lightweight title holder Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) in Saturday’s headliner at RAC Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo wins pro boxing debut in one-sided decision

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo can now call himself a professional boxer, and an undefeated one at that. Friday, Aldo laced up the boxing gloves for the first time at Shooto Brazil Boxing, which took place at Nova Uniao Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and aired live on UFC Fight Pass. The six-round fight would go the distance, with only one judge finding a round to score for Aldo’s 33-year-old opponent Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Was Sean O'Malley's new eight-fight UFC deal a smart move?

The UFC seems interested in being in the Sean O'Malley business, and the feeling looks like it’s mutual for the foreseeable future. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) has signed a new deal with the UFC, it was announced this past Saturday – and it’s for eight fights. The length is not unheard of, but it certainly would be considered a rarity in MMA.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shane Young gives insight into rise of City Kickboxing ahead of UFC 284

PERTH, Australia – The rise of City Kickboxing in the past few years has been one of the sport’s great gym success stories. The gym in Auckland, New Zealand, has produced current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who goes after a second title at lightweight Saturday in the UFC 284 co-main event against Islam Makhachev. And former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya will try to get that belt back later this year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 284's Shannon Ross says he fought with ruptured appendix on Dana White's Contender Series

PERTH, Australia – Shannon Ross had no idea how heavily compromised he was when he competed on Dana White’s Contender Series. Ross (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) experienced stomach pain during the week of his Contender Series bout against Vinicius Salvador last August, but he chalked it up to hunger caused by his weight cut. Little did Ross know that he had a ruptured appendix, which he ended up fighting with against Salvador. The Australian lost by second-round TKO in a slugfest that had Dana White on his feet.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy