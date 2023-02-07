Read full article on original website
Brothers receive two different sentences in court Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two brothers were sentenced Friday in federal court for their part in a 2019 kidnapping and assault. In October of 2022, Jessie and Dustin Sierra was found guilty of kidnapping and interstate domestic violence of a young woman on the Pine Ridge reservation in July of 2019.
State clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer
Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into Steele’s death at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Steele’s heart stopped on Nov. 16, and […] The post State clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Who’s scheduled to appear in Pennington County Court in February?
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The following persons are scheduled to make a court appearance in Pennington County in February 2023. These individuals have been charged with their respective crimes but have not been convicted and are innocent until proven guilty. Quincy Bearrobe is charged with second-degree murder of 19-year-old Myron Blaine...
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
