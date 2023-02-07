Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into Steele’s death at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Steele’s heart stopped on Nov. 16, and […] The post State clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO