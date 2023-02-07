ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NPR

Anti-LGBTQ remarks from top aide in Japan sparks outrage and hope for change

There's public outrage in Japan over discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities from the prime minister's office. The response to this scandal is giving LGBTQ advocates hope that this may be an opportunity for change. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports. ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Masayoshi Arai was the prime minister's executive secretary and...
NPR

After Sierra Club's racial recknoning, its new leader pushes forward

Yosemite is renowned for its towering sequoias and waterfalls and polished granite domes. It became a national park thanks to the lobbying of conservationist John Muir, whose legacy lives on in the organization he founded, the Sierra Club. That group has been wrestling with the racist and exclusionary attitudes embedded in some of its founding ideals. Ben Jealous was recently chosen to be the group's executive director. He starts the job in two weeks, and the former head of the NAACP is the first person of color to lead the Sierra Club. He's here to talk about the road ahead. Welcome.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Southwest Airlines was in the hot seat at a Senate hearing over its recent meltdown

A top Southwest Airlines executive was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill today. A Senate committee was questioning him over the airline's disastrous performance over the December holidays. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights during that operational meltdown. The airline delayed thousands more, affecting at least 200,000 would-be travelers. NPR's transportation correspondent David Schaper covered the hearing. So David, tell us what happened today.
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Economists face off about where the country is headed this year

Economists — team recession and team soft landing — are facing off about where the U.S. is headed in 2023. At stake is what this year is going to hold for Americans' jobs, finances and futures. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In case you hadn't heard, the Super Bowl is...
NPR

Senate panel hearing targeted Southwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown

Southwest Airlines was on the hot seat during Thursday's Senate panel hearing. Senators had a lot of questions about the airline's Christmas meltdown. A top executive with Southwest Airlines endured a grilling on Capitol Hill yesterday. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Yeah, a hearing focused on the operational meltdown in December...
ILLINOIS STATE
NPR

U.S. Officials Allege Ballooning Chinese Espionage Threat

China has sent surveillance balloons over more than 40 countries across five continents and the Biden administration is in touch with other countries about the scope of the program, according to information provided by the Biden administration. And voting officials in Pennsylvania continue to deal with election misinformation and advocates hope some election reforms could help fend off any disruptions in 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Biden pledged police reform, but advocates see a diffcult path ahead

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rashad Robinson, the president of the racial justice advocacy group Color of Change, about Biden's pledge to improve accountability for law enforcement. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. In his State of the Union address, President Biden pledged a number of reforms to improve police accountability. In the...
NPR

Nicaragua frees almost all of its political prisoners

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: As they waited at the arrivals hall of Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they read the names of the now-freed political prisoners. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Maria Esther Gonzalez Vega. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. PERALTA: According...
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

To survive WWII, a young man hid his Jewish identity and joined the Hitler Youth

Holocaust survivor Solomon Perel recently died at the age of 97. He made it through World War II by hiding his Jewish identity and joining the Hitler Youth. A Holocaust survivor with a surprising story died last week at the age of 97. Solomon Perel survived World War II by hiding his Jewish identity and joining the Hitler Youth. His story is told in the 1990 film "Europa Europa." NPR's Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv has this remembrance. And the story you're about to hear includes a description of sexual assault.
NPR

Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, is making history nearly 20 years after her death

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in Spanish). The Cuban American singer left a music legacy that included numerous Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts and 23 gold albums. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Her performance was just - was untouchable. MARTÍNEZ: That's Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras. He says Cruz's career transcended music. Cruz's former...
NPR

Young Florida athletes won't have to share their menstrual cycle details to compete

Young athletes in Florida will not have to report details of their menstrual cycles to school officials in order to play high school sports. That decision came today, after weeks of controversy, during an emergency meeting held by Florida athletic officials. NPR's Sarah McCammon is following the story. And, Sarah, this emergency meeting came after weeks of controversy. Explain what happened.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Morning news brief

We have new information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this week. The U.S. Navy and FBI are working to recover what remains of the balloon. Meanwhile, members of Congress want to know what data it collected while hovering over the U.S.
ILLINOIS STATE
NPR

2 daughters reflect on a secret their dad shared nearly 20 years ago

Time now for StoryCorps. Nearly 20 years ago, David Hedison came to a StoryCorps booth with his youngest daughter, Serena, to share something they'd never discussed. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DAVID HEDISON: I wanted to be an actor, but I realized it was going to be a battle because I...
NPR

Former VP Pence's home searched by FBI

The FBI is conducting a search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, according to a source familiar with the matter and a Justice Department official. The FBI conducted a search today of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home. This comes nearly a month after a search by Pence's own lawyer found a small number of classified documents at the house. President Biden and former President Trump are also facing scrutiny for their handling of classified documents after leaving office. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us now with the latest. So, Ryan, what more can you tell us about the search of Pence's home?
INDIANA STATE
NPR

There's a push to change zoning laws to create more affordable housing

Single-family homes define America's suburbs, and they've been mandated by law for generations. Now some states and cities are changing that to try and create more affordable housing. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A severe housing shortage in the U.S. means many people can't afford to buy homes in their communities. To...
OREGON STATE
NPR

'High-altitude object' shot down by military over Alaska

The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska. It's not known what the object is, what it was doing or whether it was state-owned or privately owned. This afternoon a U.S. fighter pilot shot down what the White House is calling a high-altitude object. It was about 40,000 feet over the northeastern part of Alaska. What it was exactly is not yet known. But if these vague reports have you wondering about whether this could be another spy balloon released by China, well, you're not alone. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram joins us now from the White House. Hey, Deepa.
ALASKA STATE

