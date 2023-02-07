Read full article on original website
The push for a bill that would drive research into reparations for Black Americans
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Democratic New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman about the effort to reintroduce H.R. 40, a bill that would create a task force to study reparations for Black Americans. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Twenty years ago, the late Democratic Congressman John Conyers of Michigan posed this question to...
Anti-LGBTQ remarks from top aide in Japan sparks outrage and hope for change
There's public outrage in Japan over discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities from the prime minister's office. The response to this scandal is giving LGBTQ advocates hope that this may be an opportunity for change. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports. ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Masayoshi Arai was the prime minister's executive secretary and...
After Sierra Club's racial recknoning, its new leader pushes forward
Yosemite is renowned for its towering sequoias and waterfalls and polished granite domes. It became a national park thanks to the lobbying of conservationist John Muir, whose legacy lives on in the organization he founded, the Sierra Club. That group has been wrestling with the racist and exclusionary attitudes embedded in some of its founding ideals. Ben Jealous was recently chosen to be the group's executive director. He starts the job in two weeks, and the former head of the NAACP is the first person of color to lead the Sierra Club. He's here to talk about the road ahead. Welcome.
Southwest Airlines was in the hot seat at a Senate hearing over its recent meltdown
A top Southwest Airlines executive was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill today. A Senate committee was questioning him over the airline's disastrous performance over the December holidays. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights during that operational meltdown. The airline delayed thousands more, affecting at least 200,000 would-be travelers. NPR's transportation correspondent David Schaper covered the hearing. So David, tell us what happened today.
Economists face off about where the country is headed this year
Economists — team recession and team soft landing — are facing off about where the U.S. is headed in 2023. At stake is what this year is going to hold for Americans' jobs, finances and futures. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In case you hadn't heard, the Super Bowl is...
Senate panel hearing targeted Southwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown
Southwest Airlines was on the hot seat during Thursday's Senate panel hearing. Senators had a lot of questions about the airline's Christmas meltdown. A top executive with Southwest Airlines endured a grilling on Capitol Hill yesterday. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Yeah, a hearing focused on the operational meltdown in December...
U.S. Officials Allege Ballooning Chinese Espionage Threat
China has sent surveillance balloons over more than 40 countries across five continents and the Biden administration is in touch with other countries about the scope of the program, according to information provided by the Biden administration. And voting officials in Pennsylvania continue to deal with election misinformation and advocates hope some election reforms could help fend off any disruptions in 2024.
Biden pledged police reform, but advocates see a diffcult path ahead
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rashad Robinson, the president of the racial justice advocacy group Color of Change, about Biden's pledge to improve accountability for law enforcement. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. In his State of the Union address, President Biden pledged a number of reforms to improve police accountability. In the...
Nicaragua frees almost all of its political prisoners
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: As they waited at the arrivals hall of Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they read the names of the now-freed political prisoners. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Maria Esther Gonzalez Vega. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. PERALTA: According...
To survive WWII, a young man hid his Jewish identity and joined the Hitler Youth
Holocaust survivor Solomon Perel recently died at the age of 97. He made it through World War II by hiding his Jewish identity and joining the Hitler Youth. A Holocaust survivor with a surprising story died last week at the age of 97. Solomon Perel survived World War II by hiding his Jewish identity and joining the Hitler Youth. His story is told in the 1990 film "Europa Europa." NPR's Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv has this remembrance. And the story you're about to hear includes a description of sexual assault.
Brazil's president hopes to revive ties with the U.S. during White House visit
Brazil's new leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets Friday with President Biden. The two presidents have a lot in common — both Brazil and the U.S. suffered attacks by right-wing extremists. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is in Washington, D.C., to...
Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, is making history nearly 20 years after her death
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing in Spanish). The Cuban American singer left a music legacy that included numerous Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts and 23 gold albums. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Her performance was just - was untouchable. MARTÍNEZ: That's Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras. He says Cruz's career transcended music. Cruz's former...
Young Florida athletes won't have to share their menstrual cycle details to compete
Young athletes in Florida will not have to report details of their menstrual cycles to school officials in order to play high school sports. That decision came today, after weeks of controversy, during an emergency meeting held by Florida athletic officials. NPR's Sarah McCammon is following the story. And, Sarah, this emergency meeting came after weeks of controversy. Explain what happened.
Morning news brief
We have new information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this week. The U.S. Navy and FBI are working to recover what remains of the balloon. Meanwhile, members of Congress want to know what data it collected while hovering over the U.S.
2 daughters reflect on a secret their dad shared nearly 20 years ago
Time now for StoryCorps. Nearly 20 years ago, David Hedison came to a StoryCorps booth with his youngest daughter, Serena, to share something they'd never discussed. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DAVID HEDISON: I wanted to be an actor, but I realized it was going to be a battle because I...
Biden administration officials briefed lawmakers on the downed Chinese balloon
We have new information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this week. The U.S. Navy and FBI are working to recover what remains of the balloon. Meanwhile, members of Congress want to know what data it collected while hovering over the U.S.
Former VP Pence's home searched by FBI
The FBI is conducting a search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, according to a source familiar with the matter and a Justice Department official. The FBI conducted a search today of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home. This comes nearly a month after a search by Pence's own lawyer found a small number of classified documents at the house. President Biden and former President Trump are also facing scrutiny for their handling of classified documents after leaving office. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us now with the latest. So, Ryan, what more can you tell us about the search of Pence's home?
In Turkey, the focus shifts from rescuing earthquake survivors to recovering bodies
The vast destruction of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is becoming clearer with each day. The scene in one flattened city that has a population over a million gives a glimpse at the scale. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues...
There's a push to change zoning laws to create more affordable housing
Single-family homes define America's suburbs, and they've been mandated by law for generations. Now some states and cities are changing that to try and create more affordable housing. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A severe housing shortage in the U.S. means many people can't afford to buy homes in their communities. To...
'High-altitude object' shot down by military over Alaska
The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska. It's not known what the object is, what it was doing or whether it was state-owned or privately owned. This afternoon a U.S. fighter pilot shot down what the White House is calling a high-altitude object. It was about 40,000 feet over the northeastern part of Alaska. What it was exactly is not yet known. But if these vague reports have you wondering about whether this could be another spy balloon released by China, well, you're not alone. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram joins us now from the White House. Hey, Deepa.
