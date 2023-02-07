Read full article on original website
Royals Review
Weekend Rumblings - News for February 11, 2023
Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus writes about Bobby Witt Jr. and defensive projections for young players. [$]. Infield range is pretty tough to actually scout, if I’m being brutally honest. You can tell when a player is too slow or not agile enough for a position, sure, but a lot of what gets picked up as range in modern defensive stats is hidden to the naked eye...
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for February 10, 2023
Thankfully, Spring Training is right around the corner so we’ll start seeing “best shape of his life” stories. Today, well, it’s still a bit slow. ICYMI: A number of Royals were named to World Baseball Classic rosters. Max has you covered with all the news here:
Royals Review
A look back at first year Royals players from 1990
The Royals’ 1990 season was a little bit of everything. The Royals’ 1990 off-season was something else. The 1989 team had missed the playoffs despite having the third-best record in all of baseball. No participation trophies in those days. In response to being that close, the team made...
Royals Review
Creating a football team with the Royals 40-man roster
It’s Super Bowl Red Friday. Kansas City isn’t thinking too much about the Royals right now. But have you ever asked yourself this question: If the Royals were to start a football team with their 40-man roster, what would the depth chart look like? Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore.
