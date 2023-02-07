Arzo Carson, the father of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a former district attorney in Scott County, died Sunday morning, Feb. 5, 2023. He was 100. Born Jan. 17, 1923 to John M. Carson and Lavada Laxton Carson, Arzo grew up in the Tunnel Hill community. He graduated from Oneida High School in May 1941 and was a veteran of World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943, and served until 1946. He was a born-again believer and a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida, where he faithfully served as deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.

