Washington Republicans argue proposed bill for ballot change would ensure election integrity

KUOW
WA Democrats claim some Republicans privately support — but may not vote for — abortion protections
Washington state Democrats want to add abortion rights to the state's Constitution, but they need Republican votes to make that happen. A resolution to amend the state Constitution is currently winding its way through committees in Olympia. The resolution would need to win a two-thirds vote in both the state Senate and House before it can be put on a ballot for voters. The problem for Democrats is, they don’t have that two-thirds vote in either body in Olympia.
Should a WA law require you to vote? It’s a shame the idea is being considered | Opinion
Just like jury duty, some WA lawmakers want voting to be legally required. | Editorial
610KONA
State Democrats Proposing Universal Health Care Plan
The bill would create a universal health care plan, open to all WA residents. Democrats propose a payroll tax to pay for a universal health care system. It's called the WA Healthcare Trust, Senate Bill 5335. It's the proposal of Democratic Senators Senators Hasegawa, Hunt, Liias, Nguyen, and Stanford, some of the bigger names in the legislature.
Washington state Senate passes bill to repeal advisory votes
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would repeal advisory votes in Washington state was approved by the Senate on Wednesday. If approved, Senate Bill 5082 would eliminate the requirement of placing the non-binding votes on ballots if there is legislative action raising taxes in certain situations. The bill goes to the House for consideration next.
Proposed bill would limit overtime pay for farmworkers in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state lawmakers heard public testimony Thursday over a bill that would allow employers to choose up to 12 weeks each year when farm workers could work up to 50 hours without getting paid overtime wages. The proposed legislation comes weeks after SB 5172, passed in...
FOX 28 Spokane
New bill would ensure election integrity in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – In an effort to increase trustworthiness in elections, Republican lawmakers in Olympia proposed legislation last Wednesday that would add a 16-digit code to each Washington ballot that voters could then use to look up who they voted for. House Bill 1708 would require each county auditor...
Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required
Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
Washington Republicans say Police Pursuit Reform Bill is Going Nowhere
Republican lawmakers at a Tuesday morning media availability event expressed pessimism a police pursuit reform bill will pass the Washington State Legislature this session, despite the fact the legislation has bipartisan support. House Bill 1363, introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, would restore the reasonable...
'Some equity here': Bill would pay Fish and Wildlife Commission members
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill in the Washington Legislature with the aim of economically diversifying the makeup of the Fish and Wildlife Commission. “Right now, the Fish and Wildlife Commission is pretty much a fulltime job,” said Kretz in a statement. “The 'volunteer' aspect of the job is in name only. What ends up happening is that the only people who can afford to spend that kind of time and energy in a non-paid capacity are either...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lawmakers tackle new gun laws to mitigate state gun violence
OLYMPIA, Wash., February 9, 2023—With the start of Washington’s 2023 Legislative Session on January 9, lawmakers are considering new firearm restriction laws in an effort to combat gun violence. Of these proposed bills, HB-1240 would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons, HB-1144 would enhance the requirements for...
Legislation Would Give Local Washington Govts More Control Over Gray Wolf Management
OLYMPIA, WA - A measure that would provide more flexibility for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with local governments in managing gray wolves was the topic of a hearing this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. According to data, of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington State, 22 of them reside in northeast Washington or approximately 67% of the total pack population.
thestand.org
Retired public employees, educators join forces in Olympia
OLYMPIA (Feb. 9, 2023) — On a brisk Monday morning, public sector retirees from the Retired Public Employees Council of WA (RPEC) and the Washington Education Association – Retired (WEA-Retired) joined forces in-person for the first time since 2020 to swarm the Capitol campus in a show of unity and address issues of importance to their retirement security with their legislators. A strong showing of almost 200 members collectively from the organizations were in attendance.
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
q13fox.com
Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
Tri-City Herald
WA Attorney General’s Office defends use of ‘legislative privilege’ by state lawmakers
The Washington state Attorney General’s Office is contending that state lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public under a legislative privilege exemption, court filings from Monday show. “Defendants are immune from being required to produce certain records under Article II, Section 17 of the Washington Constitution,”...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Washington lawmakers consider recycling overhaul legislation
Last month, lawmakers in Washington introduced a bill to modernize the state’s recycling infrastructure. The bill, called the Washington Recycling and Packaging act, introduces requirements for packaging and bottle collection that the authors, State Rep. Liz Berry and State Sen. Christine Rolfes, say they hope will boost recycling rates.
FOX 28 Spokane
Illinois gun-ban incites challenges to legislative shortcuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At a rate of one every four days, a new legal challenge has arisen to Illinois’ month-old ban on semiautomatic weapons. Four cases in federal court claim the law violates the Second Amendment. Three cases question whether the Legislature followed proper procedure in enacting the law. Those cases assert lawmakers violated state constitutional requirements on limiting legislation to a single subject, the number of public readings a bill should get before approval and the guarantee of equal protection under the law. Scholars say the Illinois Supreme Court has not shown much interest in regulating legislative procedure, but a state appellate court has granted a restraining order based on the equal protection question.
'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
kpq.com
Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed
The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
