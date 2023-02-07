Read full article on original website
CARDINALS COMPLETE SEASON SWEEP IN THE BATTLE OF 224
POLAND OH- The rivalry between Poland and Canfield is hard to match. No matter the sport, you know when the Cardinals and Bulldogs square off that is going to be a contested game. Thursday night in Poland was no different as a battle between 2 of the top 3 YSN power ranked teams met up. Canfield proved just why they were number 1 though as they ran away late for a 56-37 win over the Bulldogs. It was senior Abby Muckleroy that set the tone early. With her teammates struggling to find the hoop early, Muckleroy hit her first four shots from beyond the arc. It let the Cardinals run out to a 17-5 lead after 1 quarter. Poland wasn’t about to lay down though. Their three point game started to click as four different players hit a deep shot in the second. They were able to cut the lead down to three before Canfield pushed before halftime, including a Carlie Harmon mid range jumper at the buzzer to go to the locker room. That would give the Cardinals enough momentum to keep Poland at bay the rest of the game.
South Range head football coach retiring after 28 years
Sports Team 27 has confirmed that veteran Dan Yeagley is stepping down as the head football coach at South Range.
GREGORY GOES OFF IN WARRIORS WIN
AUSTINTOWN OH- In what was the final game of the basketball regular season, The Austintown-Fitch Falcons hosted The West Branch Warriors on Wednesday night for girls basketball night on the network. Both teams went into Wednesday with a 10-11 record and looking for a little momentum to take into the tournament. Game #22 swung heavily in-favor of the home team off the opening tip. With Austintown finding their shot from distance, a trio of Zayda Creque, Kylie Folkwein and Rachel Spalding knocked down shots from the arc. On the other side, Livvie Showalter was establishing her shot early and contributed a number of early buckets for The Warriors, while girls like Mikalyn Fitts came off the bench and knocked down big shots to keep the offense afloat. However, the offensive flow was in rhythm for Fitch through the first eight minutes, as they held a 25-16 lead after one quarter of play.
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
VIKINGS SEND SENIORS OUT IN STYLE
With the end of the regular season rapidly approaching, many teams are getting their final regular season games played, while also celebrating their current seniors. That was the case in Atwater, Ohio Thursday evening when The Waterloo Lady Vikings hosted their senior night. Celebrating three key players for the program the last few years with Rose Couts, Jewel Lilley and Abby Mazur all playing in their final regular season game. With emotions running high, there was still a job to be done as The Vikings welcomed a crossover matchup in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) with Gray Division representative, The Champion Flashes. Represented by two fantastic coaches in Kevin Longanecker (Waterloo) and Michael Cole (Champion), the game served as a perfect test for the two programs prior to the start of the tournament.
HOOK HITS ANOTHER MILESTONE
ANDOVER, OHIO- The Brookfield Lady Warriors made a little road trip to take on the Pymatuning Valley Lady Lakers. The Warriors went to work went to work right away Cailey Wellman and Sophia Hook were the leading ladies for the Warriors tonight. Hook dropped 28 points, including 5 three pointers, and Wellman finished the night with a double-double, 20 points and 12 rebounds. With her big night Hook was able to surpass 1,500 career points.
ROCKETS FLY AWAY WITH CONFERENCE CROWN
LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville beat Mineral Ridge 81-53 in their 9th straight win to get the season sweep on the Rams and clinch the MVAC-Scarlet title Tuesday night. Lowellville advances to 18-1 and is 13-0 in conference play this season. Both of Lowellville’s 1000 point-scorers led the way, as Anthony Lucente...
POTTERS VAULT INTO OVAC TITLE GAME
EAST LIVERPOOL OHIO – The East Liverpool boys basketball team got a big, 53-38 victory over in-conference rival Indian Creek Tuesday night. Preston Kerr headlined the scoring department for the Potters scoring 19 points, helped out by teammates Cohen Pease who had 11 points and Jake Smith who had 10 points. Those three Potters were the three players to reach double figures with four other players contributing in the overall team tally.
MASSUCCI AND HER TIGERS TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The Howland Tigers got the right rhythm into play in their final regular season contest against Lakeview. They needed to show the community what kind of team they would become. The Tigers would jump out to a big lead and never looked back as they downed the Bulldogs at home 62-32. The Bulldogs kept it competitive in the first quarter, with the bulk of the load coming from senior Maggie Pavlansky. She picked up all of Lakeview’s shots from downtown with six three-pointers, as in the first and second half, she picked up three each. Her night finished with her leading the team with 22 of their 32 points.
SPRINGFIELD NOT PHASED BY MVAC CROSSOVER
SPRINGFIELD OHIO – On Thursday evening, the Springfield Lady Tigers defeated the LaBrae Lady Vikings by way of a 67-40 final score. In the 27 point win, the Tigers knocked down 10 three point field goals. Leading the way in the scoring category for the Tigers was Jacey Mullen...
BROOKFIELD CREATES A LOG JAM ATOP MVAC
LORDSTOWN, OHIO- The Brookfield Warriors and the Newton Falls Tigers met in Lordstown to take on each other with big league implications on the line. In what was another close game at the finish, Brookfield cause a huge log jam at the top of the league with a 53-50 win.
WHEN IN DOUBT, KIBLER CAN
HANOVERTON OH- If you go back to 2009, United might just have more league titles than any other team in girls basketball in the area in that span of time. The program has been headed up by outstanding leaders that know how to get the best out of the people around them. The latest of those leaders is Madison Kibler.
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
27 First News
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Ohio man plead no contest following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
An Ohio man was in court on Thursday following a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe” Ernie Hollinger. 48-year-old Richard Gualtere of Wintersville, Ohio plead no contest. Gualtere was originally cited with failure to control. Gualtere was charged with assured clear distance and was fined $50 with a court fee of $99. Officials say there is […]
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m.
WYTV.com
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
