Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Related
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
An exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside a Walmart in DeKalb County stirred anxiety among shoppers in the area....
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
accgov.com
Free Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restriction Event on Sat., April 15
An Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restricion Event will take place at the Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center at 4070 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The record restriction event is free of charge for up to 100 individuals who pre-register through Monday, March 20. Individuals will sign up for 30-minute time slots, which will also provide an opportunity to visit a free on-site job fair.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
Upcoming TV show episode will have scenes filmed in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County viewers who watch the upcoming episode six of Will Trent might recognize some of the scene locations. The TV show, which premiered on ABC on January 3, follows the life of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent as he solves cases around his home city of Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released
ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
Georgia bulldogs news: RaRa Thomas update, major 2024 target trending to Dawgs, more
It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
Fulton County’s SWAT team was even involved in serving the search warrant.
creativeloafing.com
ATL Brews: Beers and lovers
Cultivation Brewery in Norcross asks Will You Be Our Valentine this Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-10 p.m. They’ll have two food pop-ups, live music, and delicious brews. Wild Leap Brew Co. in LaGrange will be celebrating Mardi Gras at Wild Leap! this Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. with one day only small batch beers, craft cocktails, and NOLA-inspired vodka slushies, as well as live music, party favors, and food trucks. Check out our Wild Leap Brew podcast!
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
wufe967.com
Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found
Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
Whataburger to Break Ground on First Covington Restaurant
Following a ground-breaking ceremony on Feb 15, franchise group Made to Order Holdings plans on opening the location by year’s end while bringing some 150 jobs to the community.
wuga.org
ACCPD Makes Arrest in Connection with Shootings
Athens-Clarke County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings. According to a release from the department, on Friday, February 10, 2023, police arrested 20-year-old Ytrevious Roberson, of Athens, on several counts of Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Does your Valentine have arrest warrants? Rockdale County offering all-inclusive getaway to jail
The sheriff's made a tongue-in-cheek post offering platinum bracelets, premium lodging and glamour shots.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Comments / 0