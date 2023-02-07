It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO