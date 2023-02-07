ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
accgov.com

Free Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restriction Event on Sat., April 15

An Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restricion Event will take place at the Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center at 4070 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The record restriction event is free of charge for up to 100 individuals who pre-register through Monday, March 20. Individuals will sign up for 30-minute time slots, which will also provide an opportunity to visit a free on-site job fair.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia bulldogs news: RaRa Thomas update, major 2024 target trending to Dawgs, more

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.
ATHENS, GA
creativeloafing.com

ATL Brews: Beers and lovers

Cultivation Brewery in Norcross asks Will You Be Our Valentine this Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-10 p.m. They’ll have two food pop-ups, live music, and delicious brews. Wild Leap Brew Co. in LaGrange will be celebrating Mardi Gras at Wild Leap! this Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. with one day only small batch beers, craft cocktails, and NOLA-inspired vodka slushies, as well as live music, party favors, and food trucks. Check out our Wild Leap Brew podcast!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
DECATUR, GA
wufe967.com

Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Makes Arrest in Connection with Shootings

Athens-Clarke County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings. According to a release from the department, on Friday, February 10, 2023, police arrested 20-year-old Ytrevious Roberson, of Athens, on several counts of Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA

