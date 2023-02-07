Read full article on original website
WBB: Scott 46, Cumberland Gap 42
SCOTT (46): Morrow 21, R. Price 12, Woodward 3, Garrett 3, Lawson 3, Jeffers 2, Terry 1. CUMBERLAND GAP (42): Glover 18, Beeler 11, Hoskins 5, Dixon 3, Middleton 2, Hollin 2, Bailey 1.
Monroe Chambers, 78
James Monroe Chambers, of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Waters of Clinton in Clinton, Tenn. He was 78. Born in Scott County on July 4, 1944, Monroe was the son of Virgil and Bonnie Boyatt Chambers. He was of the Baptist faith.
Lady Highlanders hold off Cumberland Gap for win in home finale
HUNTSVILLE | The first quarter of Thursday’s home finale was just about as good a quarter of offensive production as Scott High has had all season. The Lady Highlanders put up 22 points in the first seven minutes of the game, led 22-10 after the first quarter, and appeared to be headed towards a comfortable win over their guests from Cumberland Gap.
Scott County names teachers of year, appropriates funding for athletic enhancements at Scott High
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall on Thursday revealed the Scott County School System’s teachers of the year. Fairview’s Teresa Boshears, a third grade math teacher, was named the Pre-K through 4th grade teacher of the year. Winfield’s Danielle Yancey, a middle school English-language arts teacher, was named the 5th grade through 8th grade teacher of the year. And Scott High’s Michelle Watson, who teaches advanced computer applications, was named the 9th grade through 12th grade teacher of the year.
Charlene Hughett, 72
Charlene Kennedy Hughett, of Helenwood, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at her home. She was 72. Born Aug. 18, 1950 in Scott County, Charlene was the daughter of Richmond and Violet Lowe Kennedy. She was a member of Smokey Creek Baptist Church.
Arzo Carson, 100
Arzo Carson, the father of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a former district attorney in Scott County, died Sunday morning, Feb. 5, 2023. He was 100. Born Jan. 17, 1923 to John M. Carson and Lavada Laxton Carson, Arzo grew up in the Tunnel Hill community. He graduated from Oneida High School in May 1941 and was a veteran of World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943, and served until 1946. He was a born-again believer and a member of First Baptist Church of Oneida, where he faithfully served as deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.
Sue Nutt, 73
Sue Blevins Nutt, of Helenwood, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 73. Born Aug. 2, 1949 in Oneida, Sue was the daughter of Lloyd and Beulah Smith Blevins.
