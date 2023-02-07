ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
France 24

Did Volodymyr Zelensky call for ‘preventive nuclear strikes’ against Russia? Not exactly

Social media users have been circulating a video of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that the footage shows him calling on NATO to launch preventive nuclear strikes against Russia. It turns out, however, that this footage isn’t new – Zelensky made these statements back in October 2022. Moreover, the translation of his statement, originally in Ukrainian, leaves out some nuance.
France 24

Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in eastern Ukraine

Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway inthe east. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24

Nicaragua frees political prisoners: 222 dissidents released and expelled to the US

Nicaragua has released more than 200 political prisoners. The former inmates have since travelled to the US where they are being allowed to stay for two years to receive medical and legal support. The move has openned up a dialogue between the West and the government of President Daniel Ortega. FRANCE 24's Olivia Bizot and Ethan Hajji have the story.
France 24

'Slava Ukraini': French artist C215 takes to the streets of the war-torn country

French street artist C215 has been making political and humanitarian statements through his work for more than 20 years. Following the Russian invasion in early 2022, he travelled to Ukraine for a project that straddles art and activism. Our reporters check out the results, which are currently on show at the National Assembly in Paris.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
France 24

NATO chief's departure plan relaunches succession race

Diplomats in Brussels say there is no consensus as to who should replace former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg as the Western alliance's top civilian official. Some allies were considering a plan to extend his already nine-year-old term to oversee NATO's response to the crisis unleashed by Russia's war against Ukraine.
France 24

Spurred by Ukraine fight, Russia's 'Women's Guard' learn to shoot

Yekaterinburg (Russia) (AFP) – Wielding Soviet-designed Kalashnikov rifles, a group of Russian women with elaborate manicures and clad in camouflage are drilling different firing positions, first aiming on their knees and then their stomachs. The gym where the women have gathered in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg near the...

