All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Flyers place former first-round pick on waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Kieffer Bellows on waivers today, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. This is his third stint of the season. Bellows cleared on Dec. 2 but has spent enough time on the NHL roster to need them again before being assigned to the minor leagues.
RECAP: Detroit Red Wings Frustrated by 5-2 Loss to Edmonton Oilers
The Red Wings were eager to make a strong showing after their eight-day break, but their inability to capitalize on chances and costly mistakes led to their loss. Coach Derek Lalonde believed the Red Wings played well for the first 25 minutes, but giving up two easy goals proved costly.
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury
The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow. The Lucas Raymond Injury...
FOX Sports
Flyers host the Predators after shootout victory
Nashville Predators (24-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators after the Flyers took down the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout. Philadelphia is 11-13-2 at home and 22-22-9 overall. The Flyers are 10th...
Yardbarker
Throwback: Edmonton Oilers face Philadelphia Flyers in their first NHL playoff series in 1980
The Edmonton Oilers’ inaugural season in the NHL featured a tale of two teams. Early on, the Oilers looked like you’d expect an expansion team to look, as they won just one of their first ten games to start the 1979-80 season. But down the stretch, the young Oilers turned things around. They acquired goaltender Ron Low ahead of the trade deadline in March and won eight of their final eleven games to sneak into the last playoff spot in the Campbell Conference.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
Bala Cynwyd Billionaire, Convinced Eagles Will Win, Is Jetting 100 People to Arizona to Watch Birds Prevail
While the Eagles are the narrow favorite to win the Super Bowl, for Bala Cynwyd billionaire and founder of Susquehanna International Group Jeff Yass, things are much clearer, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The math guys don’t get it,” he said. “This will be a game of...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Prospect Petrov Emerging as Valuable Trade Piece
The Edmonton Oilers might have a diamond in the rough with prospect Matvey Petrov. He was selected first overall in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft by the North Bay Battalion in 2020 and fortunately fell to the Oilers in the sixth round in the 2021 NHL Draft. Since then, his stock has risen.
Yardbarker
Friedman: Calgary Flames “believed to be in on” Luke Schenn with Chris Tanev banged up
The Calgary Flames are among the teams interested in Vancouver Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn leading up to the trade deadline, according to a report by Elliotte Friedman. The Sportsnet reporter linked the Flames with Schenn in his most recent edition of the “32 Thoughts” column, indicating the club might be spurred into action on the trade market with Chris Tanev still dealing with injuries.
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night. Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg. “That was lifting for our group and really happy for him,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don’t think we’ll apologize, or our guys won’t, I’m not saying we have to be perfect, but that’s how it has to look for us to win. And we got it done tonight.” Zadina passed to Oskar Sundqvist, got the puck right back and snapped it into the open right side of the net past goaltender Dan Vladar for his first goal of the season.
Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter
The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
