The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO