Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
tourcounsel.com
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
tourcounsel.com
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City
The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
All the Heart Shaped Goodness Returns to Chick-fil-A in Bossier
The lord's chicken in a heart-shaped tray of course. Quick, Call and Cancel the Flowers and Chocolate. Do you want to make your significant other know that you truly love and appreciate them? If your Valentine gets really sad on Sundays because Chick-fil-A is closed, you might want to look into showing up at their door with a heart-shaped box of chicken minis. Is there anything better than breakfast in bed? Now imagine Chick-fil-A minis in bed, that came from a heart-shaped tray, I mean the romance just keeps getting steamy it's fogging up our glasses.
Minden, LA Kicks Off 4 Days of Fun With the St. Jude Auction
Once again, the great folks of Minden, Louisiana, are set to knock it out of the park raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. What makes the Minden St. Jude Auction so special?. Every year Minden residents come together as a community to raise money for...
Krewe Of Centaur Float Loading Party Food Truck Lineup
Mardi Gras season in Sheveport-Bossier is about to hit full stride starting this weekend. Two of the premiere parades in town will be rolling, with two more coming next weekend. Kicking off this first major weekend of Mardi Gras will be the Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party. The party...
ktalnews.com
SFD battling large fire in south Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant. Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Shreveport Crawfish Prices Dropping Ahead of Mardi Gras
Crawfish have been available for a couple of weeks now, but demand has been low because the early crawfish were really small, and the prices were really high. In fact, a pound of those small crawfish could set you back up to $10 a pound. But crawfish prices have started...
Shreveport Nature Park to Hold 18th Annual Owl Night
If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with an owl, this is your chance to do so. The Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park is presenting their 18th Annual Owl Night this Saturday, February 11th. Rusty Scarborough with Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park recently visited KEEL...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in Bossier for Valentine’s Day
There are Many Places in Shreveport-Bossier That are Perfect for Date Night. What makes for a perfect date night? I think a delicious meal that is plated beautifully and paired with a delicious cocktail is a good place to start. You Will Always Have a Delicious Dinner at 2Johns. This...
magic1029fm.com
If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.
The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
KSLA
35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings. Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Shreveport Police Issue Drunk Driving Warning Ahead Of Mardi Gras
If you plan on going to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade this Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Shreveport, LA, local police are warning you now, do not drive impaired because they will catch you. Mardi Gras is all about letting your hair down before the Lenten season, right?...
Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl
Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
CyPhaCon Returns To Lake Charles For 2023
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.
