Read full article on original website
meguest
4d ago
if u r paying 129,000 already to the other 2 that's not really doing their job full time. why appropriate 170k for same job. as far as the so called blight job. 900,000.00 . you can pay 2 ppl 35,000 a year with a car each to ride around making reports on houses that need to be torn down through out the parish. why is she wanting to be like Mr .Dictator Joe Biden and spend money baton rouge doesn't have TAKE CARE OF THE REAL PROBLEM. CRIME CRIME AND MORE CRIME
Reply(1)
2
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU Board of Supervisors approves health partnership with OLOL
The LSU Board of Supervisors at its meeting today unanimously approved a partnership between the university and Our Lady of the Lake. The agreement will see the Catholic health ministry take over most aspects of student health care. Kimberly Lewis, LSU’s chief administrative officer, told the board that LSU would...
wbrz.com
Broken sidewalk could be homeowner's responsibility to fix, according to city-parish ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A man sought help from the city-parish about a broken sidewalk in front of his home and now says that the parish is telling him to either make the repairs himself, or face a fine. A few months ago, Dolen Dunn called the city about his broken...
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales
Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge shelters are facing a steep increase in homelessness. Here's what they're seeing.
The Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center had only been open for about two hours Monday morning, but already around 40 people had passed through its doors. "We’ve been busting at the seams all day here," said Weston Schild, the center's executive director. For the...
theadvocate.com
Bank of St. Francisville buys Jefferson Highway property for $2.2 million
The Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a 1.7-acre tract of land near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Jefferson Highway for $2.2 million and plans to build its main Baton Rouge branch on the site. The bank bought the land at 9029 Jefferson from Jefferson Highway Development LLC in...
theadvocate.com
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
stmarynow.com
Bayou Vista sign ordinances come to a full stop
FRANKLIN — The saga of the Bayou Vista stop signs came to an end Wednesday, at least for now. Two proposed ordinances, which had been on the agenda for at least two previous St. Mary Parish Council meetings, failed to get enough votes for passage at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
centralcitynews.us
Understanding the Work of Doug Welborn, Clerk of Court of East Baton Rouge Parish
The office of Clerk of Court Doug Welborn has prepared this report on the services it is now providing to the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish, the 19th Judicial District Court, the Family Court, and the Juvenile Court. The Clerk’s Office is self-funded and receives virtually no tax monies...
Mardi Gras 2023: Krewe of Artemis attracts huge crowd to downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let the good times roll in Baton Rouge. The Krewe of Artemis signaled the start of the Mardi Gras season in the Capital Region, as the parade rolled through downtown on Friday, Feb. 10. “I’m hoping that our necks are so full of beads that...
wrkf.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
wbrz.com
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours. That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race. The videos...
EBR Dept. of Transportation narrows down 15 roadways to move traffic during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge leaders are looking at some actions they can take to mitigate before the I-10 widening lane restrictions begin. Metro Council members will hear a report from the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation director on what they plan to do to make things easier for drivers.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish community deemed safe after active scene
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The scene on Austin Drive in Livingston Parish has been cleared and deemed safe after homes were evacuated due to a shooting. Homes had to be evacuated as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked an active scene. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: EBR Schools investigating claims of bus driver smoking marijuana during route
Funding aims to grow and support initiatives to safely reduce jail population in East Baton Rouge Pa. LSU Board of Supervisors plans to vote on change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court. If you are looking for a job in the Capital Region, employers are looking for you. A new study...
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
Comments / 4