East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

4d ago

if u r paying 129,000 already to the other 2 that's not really doing their job full time. why appropriate 170k for same job. as far as the so called blight job. 900,000.00 . you can pay 2 ppl 35,000 a year with a car each to ride around making reports on houses that need to be torn down through out the parish. why is she wanting to be like Mr .Dictator Joe Biden and spend money baton rouge doesn't have TAKE CARE OF THE REAL PROBLEM. CRIME CRIME AND MORE CRIME

Baton Rouge Business Report

LSU Board of Supervisors approves health partnership with OLOL

The LSU Board of Supervisors at its meeting today unanimously approved a partnership between the university and Our Lady of the Lake. The agreement will see the Catholic health ministry take over most aspects of student health care. Kimberly Lewis, LSU’s chief administrative officer, told the board that LSU would...
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales

Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales. The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions. The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview...
stmarynow.com

Bayou Vista sign ordinances come to a full stop

FRANKLIN — The saga of the Bayou Vista stop signs came to an end Wednesday, at least for now. Two proposed ordinances, which had been on the agenda for at least two previous St. Mary Parish Council meetings, failed to get enough votes for passage at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
wrkf.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
brproud.com

Livingston Parish community deemed safe after active scene

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The scene on Austin Drive in Livingston Parish has been cleared and deemed safe after homes were evacuated due to a shooting. Homes had to be evacuated as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked an active scene. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies...
WAFB

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
BATON ROUGE, LA

