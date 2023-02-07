Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $372,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Several other hedge funds...
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,327 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.
Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $334,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $102,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
defenseworld.net
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
defenseworld.net
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 323 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
defenseworld.net
Glenview Trust Co Buys 85,309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,038.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,309 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Comments / 0