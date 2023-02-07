Read full article on original website
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 323 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,782.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,243 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.
Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Several other hedge funds...
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,284 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)
TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Generation Bio worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
